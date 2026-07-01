New Coaching Program Helps Indian Migrant Men Move From Silent Pressure to Calm Strength

A new specialised coaching pathway combines nervous system regulation, mindful awareness, and self-inquiry to support high-achieving migrant men carrying family, career, and cultural responsibility in silence.

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayur Katariya has launched Nondual Midlife Reset: The Calm Strength Method, a 12-week one-to-one online program for Indian migrant men over 40 carrying the silent pressure of protecting and providing for their families. The program helps them move from stress, guilt, emotional reactivity, over-responsibility, and midlife identity pressure toward calm strength, emotional clarity, steadier decisions, and inner freedom.

Mayur Katariya

Many high-achieving migrant men carry career, financial, family, cultural, and ageing-parent responsibilities while appearing successful. Yet they remain underserved, and standard stress-management approaches often miss the deeper pressure they carry.

The need for culturally aware support is clear. Australia has 8.8 million overseas-born residents, 32% of the population, with people born in India among its largest migrant communities. Nearly 1 in 5 Australian men aged 16 to 85 experienced a mental illness in the previous 12 months, while research found up to 91% of non-refugee migrants with identifiable mental health issues did not seek consultation due to stigma, language barriers, and limited culturally appropriate support.

The online program combines nervous system regulation, mindful awareness, reflective self-inquiry, and nondual awareness practices, and is also available to Indian-origin men in the United States and Europe.

"Many men are not looking for someone to tell them to be stronger. They have been strong for decades. What they need is a way to finally put down the silent burden, calm their nervous system, understand their inner pressure, and reconnect with who they are beyond the provider role. This program is my way of supporting that deeper reset," says Katariya.

Katariya brings 25+ years of meditation and self-inquiry practice, a Master's in Counselling, and Australian higher education experience supporting staff and students through personal, professional, and wellbeing challenges.

Men who recognise themselves in this message can visit www.mayurmeditation.com to book a complimentary discovery call, explore his guided practices at https://insighttimer.com/mayurkatariya and access his social and course links at https://linktr.ee/mayurkatariya.

About Mayur Katariya



Mayur Katariya is an Australia-based coach, meditation teacher, and nondual self-inquiry guide who helps Indian migrant men over 40 move from silent provider pressure into calm strength, emotional clarity, steady decision-making, and inner freedom.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Nondual Midlife Reset: The Calm Strength Method