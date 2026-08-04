New Compare Builders Platform Launches as UK Homeowners Lose £1.4bn a Year to Rogue Traders

The new platform launches as UK homeowners lose an estimated £1.4 billion a year to rogue traders, offering a more transparent way for homeowners and builders to connect.

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Four friends whose lives have been shaped by very different experiences of the home improvement industry have come together to launch Compare Builders, a new platform designed to create greater trust and transparency between homeowners and reputable tradespeople.

The idea didn't begin with a business plan. It grew from shared frustration.

Business owner James Ryan experienced the financial and emotional impact of cowboy builders. Builder Luke Burford, who has worked in the industry for more than 20 years, has spent years competing for recycled leads while also repairing poor workmanship left behind by rogue traders. Technology specialist Ian Lewis, another homeowner affected by cowboy builders, developed the platform's technology, while landscape gardener and builder Els Tisserand has seen skilled tradespeople repeatedly lose work to a system that often rewards speed over quality.

Although each approached the problem from a different perspective, they all arrived at the same conclusion: the current model isn't working for homeowners or for good builders.

Their launch comes at a time when confidence in the sector remains under scrutiny. UK homeowners lose an estimated £1.4 billion every year to rogue traders, a figure cited in the House of Commons in November 2025. In 2024, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) also warned home improvement platforms after identifying misleading claims around trader vetting, inadequate verification, poor complaints handling and reviews that could give consumers a false sense of security.

Rather than simply verifying tradespeople, Compare Builders verifies both sides before any contact is made. Homeowners complete checks including email, mobile number and HM Land Registry ownership verification, with optional photo ID and proof of funds. Builders complete a multi-stage verification covering Companies House, insurance confirmed directly with insurers, VAT registration, trade body membership, portfolio checks, photo identification and financial standing.

The platform also takes a different approach to lead generation. Instead of selling the same enquiry to several businesses, each project is offered exclusively through a private auction. Builders bid only for the opportunity to quote, unsuccessful bidders pay nothing, and the homeowner receives quotations in the usual way.

Compare Builders is equally clear about what its verification does not do. The checks confirm identity and business credentials but are not an assessment of workmanship. The company acts solely as an introducer, with contracts remaining between homeowner and builder.

Ian Lewis, Director of Compare Data Group Ltd, said:

"Most platforms ask the builder to prove who they are but ask very little of the person making the enquiry. We felt that balance needed to change. By verifying both sides and being completely transparent about what our checks do and don't cover, we're aiming to give homeowners and builders greater confidence before a conversation even begins."

The Federation of Master Builders estimates homeowners lost £14.3 billion to unreliable builders over five years, with one in four customers losing money at an average cost of £1,760. Despite this, there is still no national registration scheme for general builders in the UK.

Compare Builders is free for homeowners. Builders can join from £49 per month, with an access fee payable only if they secure exclusive access to a project. The first 100 founding builders will receive six months of Standard membership and £100 in auction credit.

The platform is the first launch from Compare Data Group Ltd, which plans to roll out the same verification and marketplace model across other UK sectors. Compare Builders is currently in beta, with builder onboarding now underway.

About Compare Data Group Ltd

Compare Data Group Ltd (Company No. 16954162) develops UK comparison and marketplace brands built around transparency, verification and consumer confidence. Compare Builders is its first platform and is a trading brand of Compare Data Group Ltd. The company is registered with the Information Commissioner's Office (Registration No. ZC087597).

SOURCE Compare Builders