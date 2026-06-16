New Construction Homes Cost $52K More Than the Typical U.S. Home

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Clever Real Estate

Jun 16, 2026, 08:44 ET

New homes come at a steep premium nationwide, but the gap varies wildly by market, from over $600,000 in Miami to below typical home prices in four major metros.

ST. LOUIS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally, the median new construction home sells for $409,565, compared to $357,000 for all homes on the market, a difference of $52,565, according to a new report from Clever Real Estate, a St. Louis-based real estate company.

The price gap between new and existing homes has widened over time. In the past five years, new home prices have climbed 21.6%, well ahead of the 13.3% increase across all homes for sale.

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Median Home Sale Price
Median Home Sale Price
Cities With the Largest Premium for New Homes
Cities With the Largest Premium for New Homes

Despite increasing prices, new construction makes up a shrinking share of the market. Newly built homes accounted for just 571,213 of the 3.7 million sales in 2025, a 15% share that has slipped from 20% in 2023.

The largest gaps between new and existing homes are scattered across the country. Miami leads with a $600,000 premium, followed by Los Angeles ($387,495), Cleveland ($366,350), New York ($337,792), and Milwaukee ($317,450).

Although the steepest premiums are mostly found in high-cost markets, Cleveland stands out as an exception. At only $205,000, the median home price in Cleveland is well below the national figure ($357,000). That signals new construction in some affordable metros is geared toward higher-end homes rather than broadly expanding supply.

Only four metros run counter to the national trend, with new construction priced below the typical home:

  1. San Francisco, CA (-$85,000)
  2. Austin, TX (-$72,041)
  3. Honolulu, HI (-$67,298)
  4. Cape Coral, FL (-$20,000)

Even so, these are not bargain markets. San Francisco's median home price tops $1.08 million and Honolulu's reaches $745,773, both far above the national figure of $357,000.

For buyers who want the most new construction options, Raleigh, North Carolina, leads the country, with 66% of sales going to newly built homes. San Antonio follows at 64% and Boise, Idaho, at 63%.

The most affordable new homes are in McAllen, Texas, at a median of $263,000, with nine of the 10 cheapest markets for new construction located in the South.

New home prices have eased slightly since 2025, slipping 3.9%, but they remain well above where they stood five years ago, keeping new construction out of reach for many buyers.

Read the full report at: listwithclever.com/research/new-home-construction-2026

About Clever Real Estate
Clever Real Estate's content reaches over 10 million readers annually, and its nationwide agent matching service has a 5.0-star Trustpilot rating across 4,200+ customer reviews. Since launching in 2017, Clever has reached $16.2 billion in real estate sold, matched over 233,000 customers with realtors, and saved consumers over $240 million on commission fees. Clever's network spans over 13,000 agents across all 50 states.

Contact:
Nicole Lehman
Clever Real Estate
[email protected]
724-719-0406

SOURCE Clever Real Estate

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