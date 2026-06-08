New Dawn Franchising Emerges from Stealth with Multi-Industry E-2 Franchise Platform

New Dawn Franchising offers investor-directed franchises with professional operating support, in-house technology infrastructure and partner-focused referral program to provide a unique opportunity for E-2 compliant U.S. business ownership in the real estate, telecom, and insurance industries

EL PASO, Texas, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Dawn Franchising (NDF) announced its emergence from stealth with a comprehensive franchise platform designed specifically for E-2 visa investors and the professional advisors who serve them. Built around three carefully selected industries — real estate, telecom, and insurance — NDF's business model gives international investors a structured and intuitive path to business ownership in the United States.

A pathway to business ownership for families seeking to invest, grow, and build their future in the United States

NDF addresses a persistent gap in the E-2 market: investors are looking for legitimate, high-quality operating businesses that can support their immigration goals, while brokers, attorneys, consultants, and wealth advisors need credible and reliable options they can confidently introduce to clients. The Company's platform combines owner control with local operating infrastructure, proprietary technology, and professional support to help clients navigate the business-building process from initial application through long-term growth and operations, providing continuity beyond the renewal process.

"E-2 investors are not simply buying a business, they are making a personal life decision, a family decision, an a long-term financial decision all at once," said Dylan Delaney, Co-Founder of New Dawn Franchising. "We started NDF to bring stability, transparency and confidence to that process, while giving referral partners a platform they can stand behind."

NDF operates in industries known for their consistency and stability providing opportunities for technology-enabled oversight and operational excellence while generating strong recurring revenue— qualities that align with the needs of E-2 investors and the practical realities of international business owners and the advisors who support them.

The NDF model is designed to be owner-directed and professionally supported. Clients manage the businesses while specially trained local teams and AI-enabled technology systems assist with day-to-day operations including communication, reporting, analysis, compliance and documentation. The result is an tech-enabled franchise platform that provides franchisees with control, visibility and reliable cash flows without requiring them to personally manage every operational task.

At the center of the platform is NDF's best-in-class AI-driven proprietary technology platform – a single unified system through which E-2 investors can handle operations, oversight, and reporting from anywhere in the world. In addition, owners have access to NDF's team of operational experts with deep domain expertise to help with all aspects of the business.

The company's product suite also includes structured onboarding, interactive training resources, client tutorials, broker-facing materials, ongoing communication and domain-specific support tools designed to make the franchise ownership highly accessible and systemized.

The E-2 framework remains a long-standing treaty-based pathway for qualified investors from eligible countries seeking to own and direct a U.S. business and NDF is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the well established opportunity while future-proofing the operations of the business.

The team of professionals at NDF and their partners have decades of experience across private equity, franchise operations, technology product development, corporate law and E-2 Visa processing grounding the Company's approach in risk management, fiduciary responsibility, and long-term operational excellence.

"Our goal is to be the platform that serious advisors trust when their clients need more than a business listing," said Chris von Pohlot. "They need a thoughtful structure, an experienced team, practical support, and a model designed around the life of an E-2 owner and everything that comes with it."

Website: www.newdawnfranchising.com

This release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy a franchise. Franchises are offered solely through a Franchise Disclosure Document in compliance with the FTC Franchise Rule and applicable state law, and only in states where New Dawn Franchising is registered, exempt, or otherwise authorized. New Dawn Franchising does not provide legal or immigration advice and does not guarantee any E-2 visa approval or any financial result. Prospective investors should consult independent legal, immigration, and financial advisors

SOURCE New Dawn Franchising