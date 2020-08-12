New Episode of The 1600 Sessions "Recipes from the President's Ranch" with Matthew Wendel

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the White House Historical Association released the August episode of The 1600 Sessions podcast, "Recipes from the President's Ranch." This episode features a conversation with Matthew Wendel, former chef for President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush, and a look into his new cookbook, Recipes from the President's Ranch: Food People Like to Eat, published by the Association.

More than just recipes, Wendel's book and the podcast episode include insights into the behind-the-scenes experiences unique to a chef who served the President and First Lady of the United States.

"When people ask me 'What's the president's favorite food?' I always answer dessert, because he loved dessert. And I believe that he ate his meals so fast so he could get to dessert," Wendel remembered.

"It's more than a cookbook. [Wendel] gives us the inside perspective of the people, the personalities, the story that went along with the food. It also includes [his] personal story and role, and the evolution of [his] relationship with the Bushes," said Stewart McLaurin during the episode.

The 1600 Sessions

In this podcast series, White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin interviews luminaries, historians, and eyewitnesses to history about America's most famous residence and office—the White House. Each episode includes a prominent guest or guests to discuss varying facets of White House history, including insights from former staff and many other topical issues.

About The White House Historical Association

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $50 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org.

