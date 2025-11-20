NEW Episode: The White House 1600 Sessions Podcast "The White House Chief Usher"

White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin Explores 37 Years of Presidential Transitions, Traditions, and Family Life with Former White House Chief Usher Gary Walters

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association today released a new episode of The White House 1600 Sessions podcast featuring a special conversation between Stewart McLaurin, president of the Association, and Gary Walters, the longest-serving White House chief usher, about his new memoir published by the Association, White House Memories 1970-2007: Recollections of the Longest Serving Chief Usher. Walters shares for the first time the extraordinary history he witnessed during nearly forty years of White House service which spanned seven presidencies.

In this episode, McLaurin sits down with Walters at the historic Decatur House to explore the essential yet often unseen role of White House chief usher. This role includes overseeing day-to-day operations of the Executive Mansion and its grounds and managing the Residence staff. Walters' memories reflect how the White House fulfills many unique functions: a living museum, a ceremonial and working space, and a home.

"Gary has had an extraordinary life—one of faithful service to the presidency, the White House, and to the American people," said McLaurin.

Walters first served in the White House as an Executive Protective Service Officer, White House Division, where he was assigned to protect President Richard Nixon and then President Gerald Ford. Walters joined the Usher's Office in 1976 and was promoted to chief usher by President Ronald Reagan in 1986, serving in that role until his retirement during President George W. Bush's second term in 2007.

"It's quite a span of American history," said McLaurin. "And the things that he has seen from his vantage point are remarkable."

Much of that history, Walters notes, was shaped not just by the first families, but by the dedicated Executive Residence staff working alongside him to support life at the White House. Walters describes the staff as a close-knit team of highly accomplished professionals, with every member working with exemplary proficiency in their specialized areas.

"They were marvelous people to work with," said Walters. "The staff was dedicated to their job, but more importantly, dedicated to the presidency and making the president and the first lady as comfortable as possible."

The episode also provides viewers with a rare look at life in the president's private quarters, as Walters recounts how the staff helps each first family maintain a sense of normalcy on the world stage. Walters oversaw move-ins, holiday celebrations, and State Dinners, and supported the White House through moments of national crisis, including September 11, 2001.

Walters is generously directing all proceeds from White House Memories 1970 - 2017: Recollections of the Longest Serving Chief Usher to the nonprofit, nonpartisan mission of the White House Historical Association to share the history of the Executive Mansion. Published by the White House Historical Association, the book will be released at the Association's Annual Holiday Book Festival on December 5, 2025, and is available for pre-order at shop.whitehousehistory.org.

The White House 1600 Sessions podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The full video of this podcast episode is also available on the White House Historical Association's YouTube channel here.

The White House 1600 Sessions

The White House Historical Association's President Stewart McLaurin is the host of The White House 1600 Sessions, the Association's official audio and video podcast devoted to exploring the history, cultural impact, untold stories, and personal accounts of America's most iconic residence and highest office.

About the White House Historical Association

The White House Historical Association was founded in 1961 by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy to support her vision to restore and preserve the Executive Mansion and its legacy for generations to come. Mrs. Kennedy sought to inspire Americans, especially children, to explore and engage with American history and its presidents. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that has contributed more than $115 million to the White House in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit WhiteHouseHistory.org.

