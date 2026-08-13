NEW Episode: The White House 1600 Sessions Podcast "History, Foyt Racing and America's 250th"

White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin Discusses Upcoming Washington D.C. Grand Prix with AJ Foyt Racing Team Principal

Larry Foyt and Professional Racing Driver Santino Ferrucci

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association today released a new episode of The White House 1600 Sessions podcast which explores the convergence of IndyCar Racing and American history with Stewart McLaurin, president of the Association, Larry Foyt, AJ Foyt Racing Team Principal and former NASCAR and IndyCar driver, and Santino Ferrucci, AJ Foyt Racing driver at the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This episode is part of a commemorative campaign among the Association, AJ Foyt Racing, and Homes For Our Troops, which will bring Americans closer to the action and the history of racing in the president's neighborhood ahead of the historic Grand Prix race in Washington, D.C. this month. This partnership was established in memory of the organizations' mutual friend, the late Marlyne Sexton, founding member of the National Council on White House History at the Association and an AJ Foyt Racing sponsor.

Racing in the president's neighborhood has a rich history of its own. In 1797, the Washington Jockey Club built its first racecourse only four blocks from the White House. Now, in celebration of our nation's 250th year, racing will once again return to the president's doorstep.

"Washington D.C. is going to be abuzz with this race," said McLaurin. "We are grateful to be friends with you and appreciate all that you are doing to represent the sport, represent the great historic Foyt name, but also represent our country in such a positive and exciting way as we celebrate 250 years."

Foyt and Ferrucci reminisced on racing career highlights, with Ferrucci reflecting on his remarkable debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the legendary status of AJ Foyt, and meaningful visits to Washington D.C., with Ferrucci recalling his eighth-grade field trip where he was struck by the grandeur of the monuments like the Jefferson Memorial. The conversation turned to the iconic legacy of the AJ Foyt Racing team and what this upcoming history-making race among memorials and landmarks means to the team as an unprecedented moment to bring the nation together around the uniquely American sport.

"It's going to be a really special race," said Foyt. "We're really looking forward to it. Outside of the Indy 500, I think it's the most excited I've been for a race in a long time."

The White House Historical Association and the AJ Foyt Racing Team are partnering together to celebrate this exciting race. Individuals can visit the Association's immersive education experience, The People's House: A White House Experience at 1700 Pennsylvania Ave, for a chance to meet and receive autographs from driver Santino Ferrucci.

Additionally, The White House History Shop in The People's House will have an exclusive line of collaborative AJ Foyt Racing, Homes For Our Troops, and White House Historical Association merchandise available for purchase, including the Exclusive AJ Foyt Racing Grand Prix Commemorative Ornament.

The proceeds from the sale of these products will advance the nonprofit, nonpartisan educational mission of the White House Historical Association and Homes For Our Troops, a key partner of the Foyt Racing Team, which builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 veterans.

"I think that the biggest thing for racing in Washington is we're one country, one nation," said Ferrucci. "It's a great way to bring people together to support something truly American for this fantastic year."

The White House 1600 Sessions podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The full video of this podcast episode is also available on the White House Historical Association's YouTube channel here.

The White House 1600 Sessions

The White House Historical Association's President Stewart McLaurin is the host of The White House 1600 Sessions, the Association's official audio and video podcast devoted to exploring the history, cultural impact, untold stories, and personal accounts of America's most iconic residence and highest office.

About the White House Historical Association

Founded in 1961 by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, the White House Historical Association is the nonprofit, nonpartisan organization entrusted with preserving and sharing the history of the White House. Supported entirely by private philanthropy and the sale of educational books and products, the Association reaches millions of students, teachers, and lifelong learners through research and scholarship initiatives, public programming, and the authoritative titles published by its independent press. Throughout each presidency, the Association works with the Offices of the First Lady and the White House Curator to acquire and preserve historic objects for the White House Fine and Decorative Arts Collection. The Association also operates The People's House: A White House Experience, a free, immersive, educational museum in Washington, D.C., which welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors annually. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit WhiteHouseHistory.org.

About AJ Foyt Racing

Founded in 1965, AJ Foyt Racing is one of the most storied teams in motorsports history, with a legacy built by AJ Foyt, the all-time leader in INDYCAR championship titles (7) and wins (67) including four Indianapolis 500 victories. That winning tradition continued beyond Foyt's driving career, with the team adding another Indy 500 win plus seven more victories and two more titles. Today, AJ Foyt Racing competes in the NTT INDYCAR Series with Santino Ferrucci behind the wheel of the No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet and rookie Caio Collet driving the No. 4 Combitrans Amazonia Chevrolet.

About Homes For Our Troops

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives.

Most of these Veterans have sustained injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, blindness, severe burns, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives.

Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents out of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services for Veterans. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives.

SOURCE The White House Historical Association