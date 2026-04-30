White House Historical Association to Unveil Historic Norman Rockwell Artwork at The People's House: A White House Experience

"So You Want to See the President!" to Debut on June 25, 2026, in Celebration of America's 250th Anniversary Year

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association today announced it will unveil the historic work by Norman Rockwell at The People's House: A White House Experience on June 25. Visitors will have the opportunity to view Rockwell's only known suite of four interrelated drawings, which hung in the White House West Wing on loan for more than 40 years and have never been available for the public to see.

Created in 1943 at the height of World War II and originally published in The Saturday Evening Post, So You Want to See the President! was commissioned by Stephen T. Early, press secretary to President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Recognizing the power of the presidency, art, and media, Early invited Rockwell to the White House to photograph and sketch the procession of visitors, from senators to Miss America. The scenes capture democracy in action during a pivotal moment in American history and reflect the enduring ideals of civic engagement.

"Norman Rockwell's So You Want to See the President! is a portrait of American democracy itself," said Stewart McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association. "We are honored to share this defining piece of White House history with visitors from across the country and around the world, especially during America's Semiquincentennial. Its scenes remind us that the White House belongs to the people."

Acquired in November 2025 for $7.25 million at Heritage Auctions, the suite represents the most significant single-artifact investment in the nonprofit, nonpartisan Association's history. Sharing this acquisition with the public reflects the Association's enduring mission of providing access to the rich history of the Executive Mansion, especially during America's Semiquincentennial.

On view through June 2027, the art will be featured as part of the immersive exhibits at The People's House: A White House Experience, located one block from the White House. Visitors can explore a full-scale replica of the Oval Office, engage with historic traditions such as State Dinners, and experience pivotal moments, including Cabinet Room convenings, through dynamic, interactive galleries.

Visitors should reserve passes in advance to ensure their entire party can be accommodated. Passes are available on thepeopleshouse.org. General admission is free, with a suggested donation to support the space's mission-driven programs, exhibits, and educational outreach. Passes for the month of June will become available on May 1, 2026 by 5 p.m. EST. Passes are released by 5 p.m. EST on the first business day of each month for the following month.

About the White House Historical Association

Founded in 1961 by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, the White House Historical Association is the nonprofit, nonpartisan organization entrusted with preserving and sharing the history of the White House. Supported entirely by private philanthropy and the sale of educational books and products, the Association reaches millions of students, teachers, and lifelong learners through research and scholarship initiatives, public programming, and the authoritative titles published by its independent press. Throughout each presidency, the Association works with the Offices of the First Lady and the White House Curator to acquire and preserve historic objects for the White House Fine and Decorative Arts Collection. The Association also operates The People's House: A White House Experience, a free, immersive, educational museum in Washington, D.C., which welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors annually. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit WhiteHouseHistory.org.

SOURCE The White House Historical Association