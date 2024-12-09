NEW Episode: The White House 1600 Sessions Podcast "The People's House: A White House Experience"

White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin Discusses the Association's New Educational, Interactive Space Located Near the White House

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association released a new episode of The White House 1600 Sessions podcast today about the Association's latest endeavor: The People's House: A White House Experience. In the episode, Stewart McLaurin, president of the Association, describes how The People's House evolved from concept to concrete slabs to cutting-edge technology, and shares what visitors can expect when they arrive.

"There's nothing else like The People's House: A White House Experience in Washington D.C. With the flick of a hand, immersive galleries and exhibits can bring history to life," said McLaurin. "It's deliberately designed to evolve alongside key moments with every single presidency."

McLaurin details each floor of The People's House, starting with the first floor which features a 1:5 replica of the White House's South Facade and the architectural story of the Executive Mansion from 1790 to present day, including the 1814 fire set by the British. There's a full-scale replica of the Oval Office in which you can sit behind the iconic Resolute Desk, as well as five state rooms that you can experience in 360°. The second floor includes The People's Voices gallery, where visitors can interact with digital portraits of White House staff, and The White House in Action exhibit which gives a front row seat to a Cabinet meeting, State Dinner, or trivia in the Family Theater.

First Lady Jaqueline Kennedy, who founded the organization more than 60 years ago, famously said: "The White House belongs to the American people." The People's House is the continuation of the Association's mission to preserve, protect and provide public access to White House History. The Association works closely with every First Lady to share resources on the history of the Executive Mansion and to maintain the beautiful museum standard of the White House public rooms.

In the episode, McLaurin also reflects on the grand opening festivities. The very first group to tour the new space were children, and they were welcomed by actors portraying President Abraham Lincoln and First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln, and Presidents Thomas Jefferson, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Theodore Roosevelt.

"To see the smiles on the children's faces and their pure excitement was a joy and a moment that we at the White House Historical Association will remember for a long, long time," said McLaurin. "We believe this would have made Mrs. Kennedy very proud."

The People's House is located at 1700 Pennsylvania Ave. NW in Washington, D.C. and is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET (with a few holiday exceptions). To gain entry, the public should reserve timed passes in advance at thepeopleshouse.org to ensure the entire party can be accommodated. General admission is free, with a suggested donation to support the space's mission-driven programs, exhibits and educational outreach.

The full video of this podcast episode is also available on the White House Historical Association's YouTube channel here.

The White House 1600 Sessions podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The White House 1600 Sessions

The White House Historical Association's President Stewart McLaurin is the host of The White House 1600 Sessions, the Association's official audio and video podcast devoted to exploring the history, cultural impact, untold stories, and personal accounts of America's most iconic residence and highest office.

About the White House Historical Association

The White House Historical Association was founded in 1961 by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy to support her vision to restore and preserve the Executive Mansion and its legacy for generations to come. Mrs. Kennedy sought to inspire Americans, especially children, to explore and engage with American history and its presidents. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that has contributed more than $115 million to the White House in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit WhiteHouseHistory.org.

