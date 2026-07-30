New Faith In War Series Premiering on YouTube and TBN+ Spotlights Spiritual Strength and Heroism in Ukraine

Five-film series shines a light on extraordinary stories of faith, courage, and resilience from the front lines of Ukraine

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FourthSign Productions, the team behind the award-winning documentary A Faith Under Siege, which chronicles extraordinary stories of faith amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its campaign of religious persecution, will premiere a new five-episode series, Faith in War across multiple platforms. The series debuts on the official A Faith Under Siege YouTube channel on August 2 at 5:00 pm PT, followed by full series access on TBN+ beginning August 6, with weekly broadcast specials to follow.

Faith in War shines a light on extraordinary stories of faith, courage, and resilience from the front lines of Ukraine

Faith in War brings viewers face-to-face with pastors, missionaries, U.S. special forces veterans, humanitarian workers, and families who have chosen courage and service in the face of relentless Russian aggression in Ukraine. Through intimate storytelling and firsthand accounts, the series explores the enduring power of faith, hope, and community during one of the defining humanitarian crises of our time. The series has already earned recognition from the Faith in Film International Film Festival, the Christian Family Film Festival, Global Shorts, the Religion Faith International Film Festival, and the Christian Arts Film Festival.

The five episodes each offer a unique perspective on the realities of Russia's war on faith and the resilience of the human spirit:

The Stolen Children follows U.S. combat veteran and director of Independent Women's Center for American Safety and Security, Meaghan Mobbs, as she uncovers Russia's systematic abduction of Ukrainian children and the devastating impact on families fighting to reunite with their loved ones and rebuild their lives.

follows U.S. combat veteran and director of Independent Women's Center for American Safety and Security, Meaghan Mobbs, as she uncovers Russia's systematic abduction of Ukrainian children and the devastating impact on families fighting to reunite with their loved ones and rebuild their lives. Safe Ground follows retired U.S. Army Green Beret Ryan Hendrickson as he leads efforts to remove deadly landmines in Ukraine, helping communities reclaim their future while giving veterans renewed purpose through service.

follows retired U.S. Army Green Beret Ryan Hendrickson as he leads efforts to remove deadly landmines in Ukraine, helping communities reclaim their future while giving veterans renewed purpose through service. Even in the Ruins chronicles the indomitable spirit of frontline chaplain Mark Sergeev after the American-inspired megachurch his father built was seized and his home destroyed. He chooses to rebuild rather than retreat, inspiring legions who have been devastated by Russia's invasion.

chronicles the indomitable spirit of frontline chaplain Mark Sergeev after the American-inspired megachurch his father built was seized and his home destroyed. He chooses to rebuild rather than retreat, inspiring legions who have been devastated by Russia's invasion. No Surrender depicts a modern-day David vs. Goliath story, following Ukrainian pastor Yuri Babinets, who chose to remain in Kyiv when Russia's full-scale invasion began, defending his church against two Russian tank columns, serving his community, sharing the Gospel, and leading with unwavering faith amid the realities of war.

depicts a modern-day David vs. Goliath story, following Ukrainian pastor Yuri Babinets, who chose to remain in Kyiv when Russia's full-scale invasion began, defending his church against two Russian tank columns, serving his community, sharing the Gospel, and leading with unwavering faith amid the realities of war. Soldiers of Light tells the powerful story of U.S. Special Forces veteran and missionary Christian Hickey and his family's decision to answer God's call by serving communities on Ukraine's front lines, bringing humanitarian aid, spiritual care, and the Gospel to those devastated by war.

"These episodes are about far more than war — they're about people whose faith has remained unshaken in the face of extraordinary adversity," said Colby Barrett, producer of the Faith in War series. "Vladimir Putin and the Russian military are trying to break their spirit. Instead, their faith gives them the strength to endure and to serve. Whether it's a pastor rebuilding after losing everything, a family answering a call to serve, or parents fighting to bring stolen children home, these are stories of courage, sacrifice, and hope that deserve to be seen around the world."

"For too long, Russia's campaign against people of faith in Ukraine has unfolded largely out of public view," said Steven Moore, executive producer of the series. "This series gives a voice to the pastors, families, and volunteers who continue to stand firm in their faith despite extraordinary persecution."

"By sharing their stories, we hope audiences around the world gain a deeper understanding of both the human cost of this war and the extraordinary resilience, compassion, and faith that continue to sustain communities across Ukraine," added Anna Shvetsova, executive producer.

Together, the series illuminates the vital role faith communities continue to play across Ukraine, offering spiritual care, humanitarian relief, and unwavering hope to those living through conflict. By documenting these firsthand accounts, Faith in War preserves stories of resilience that too often go untold while inviting audiences to reflect on the universal themes of compassion, perseverance, and religious freedom.

For more information and to watch the series upon release, visit the Faith in War website or TBN+.

About FourthSign Productions

Founded by Executive Producer Colby Barrett, FourthSign creates documentary and narrative content that challenges, informs, and uplifts. From development to post-production, we partner with visionary creatives and organizations to bring powerful stories to life — stories with the potential to shift perspectives and spark change. FourthSign Productions' debut feature-length documentary, A Faith Under Siege, follows the powerful true stories of Ukrainian Christians living under Russian occupation. The film was broadcast nationally on TBN, CBN, and Newsmax. A Faith Under Siege: The Series is available on Angel.

About TBN

TBN is the World's Most Watched Faith Network®, reaching over 175 nations with inspirational programming 24 hours a day in 17 languages and on over 30 global partner networks. TBN continues to lead the way in expanding the impact of faith-based television across the earth through the creation of uplifting content designed to inspire all demographics, including sermons, worship music specials, talk shows, documentaries, and Christian films.

Media Contact: Omri Rahmil, Forward Global - [email protected]

SOURCE FourthSign Productions