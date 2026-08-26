New "Farm School'd" Docuseries Launches with Support from Kubota, Spotlighting Farm-Based Learning for Future Land Stewards

Four-Part Series Follows Families, Educators and Students in Outdoor Learning Experiences as They Explore Practical Skills, Responsibility, and Care for the Land

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubota North America today announced its support of a new four-part docuseries "Farm School'd," produced by FARMUSE and hosted by Taylor Moran, a content creator, homeschool educator, and founder of The Natural State School in Arkansas. The series, underwritten by Kubota, explores farm-based learning through the stories of families and educators connecting students to the land through animal care, growing food, tending gardens, and hands-on projects at multiple farm school locations.

FARM SCHOOL'D | Official Trailer :60

Produced by FARMUSE and underwritten by Kubota, the four-part docuseries premieres with Episode 1 on August 31 on YouTube, exploring farm-based learning and land stewardship for the next generation. Produced by FARMUSE and underwritten by Kubota, the four-part docuseries premieres with Episode 1 on August 31 on YouTube, exploring farm-based learning and land stewardship for the next generation.

The "Farm School'd" series celebrates the practical skills and values that can be built through structured, land-based curriculum outside a traditional classroom setting. Across the series, viewers will see young people explore everyday responsibilities and real-world problem-solving, from collecting eggs and managing gardens to observing weather and caring for animals.

"Learning here doesn't look like what we all grew up with," said Taylor Moran, host of "Farm School'd" and founder of outdoor and parenting platform Leaf & Learn and The Natural State School in Arkansas. "There are no tests, no desks, no bells — but it's learning that is felt and lived, with real hands-on life skills that address the needs of the whole child, where equity stays front and center so every child in every neighborhood can access a new way to learn."

Farm Schools Bring Hands-On Learning to Life

In "Farm School'd," viewers see how farm schools and outdoor-based learning programs offer children another way to experience learning through nature, movement, animal care, food growing, and hands-on problem-solving. For many families and educators, these settings connect academics with responsibility and practical life skills in ways that feel relevant to everyday life.

"People are returning to the land everywhere, and children are leading the way in farm and forest schools," said Dr. Jean Lomino, founder of the Forest School Teacher Institute. "As a former classroom teacher and university professor, I founded Wauhatchie Forest School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 2015, and then in 2021, Nature Kin Farm & Forest School also in Chattanooga, not only to provide this wonderful experience for local children, but to create a model so that all children can have the same experience of learning, thriving, and growing in nature. And the dream, of course, is that it will extend into the public schools."

The series explores a curiosity-driven approach that uses outdoor observation, questions, and students' interests to guide learning. For many families and educators, this flexible model can support all children, including those who have diverse abilities or who may engage differently when they can move, observe, and learn through hands-on experiences.

Values Aligned: Kubota's Partnership with "Farm School'd"

For more than 130 years, Kubota has supported families and communities that are connected to caring for the land. Its support of "Farm School'd" reflects a shared belief that land stewardship requires responsibility and practical skills that can begin at an early age.

"Today's students may become tomorrow's agricultural professionals, farmers, ranchers or gardeners," said Lucas Mack, Senior Director of Brand for Kubota North America. "Through community initiatives and educational partnerships, Kubota supports opportunities that help young people develop practical skills and an appreciation for the responsibility of caring for the land. We support 'Farm School'd' because it spotlights the thoughtful, future-focused leaders in farming and rural communities who are doing this important work and inspiring more families to become land stewards."

Season 1 Details

Episodes: 4

Trailer Release Date: August 25

Episode 1 Launch Date: August 31

Watch "Farm School'd" on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@FARMSCHOOLD

About Kubota North America Corporation

Kubota North America Corporation (KNA), headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, serves as the central business hub for all KNA companies in the U.S. and Canada, connecting leadership resources and talent across all lines of Kubota's business. Kubota Corporation, based in Osaka, Japan, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of machinery, including tractors, construction equipment, lawn and garden equipment, hay tools and performance-matched implements. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota North America, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com or Kubota.ca.

About "Farm School'd"

"Farm School'd," created by FARMUSE and supported by Kubota, is hosted by Taylor Moran, a content creator, homeschool educator, and founder of The Natural State School. Moran, known for the popular outdoor and parenting platform Leaf & Learn, guides viewers through four episodes exploring the power of farm-based learning. The series showcases farm schools and the families, educators, and students using hands-on, outdoor learning to connect academic concepts with practical life skills and care for the land.

About FARMUSE

FARMUSE is a full-service production company working across narrative, documentary and commercial projects. We believe in the power of stories to connect people, spark curiosity and push boundaries. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, FARMUSE collaborates with brands, agencies and production teams across the U.S. and abroad. Visit www.farmuse.com to learn more.

SOURCE Kubota North America Corporation