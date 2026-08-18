Kubota Continues North America Investments, First SVL75-3 Compact Track Loader Comes Off the Line in Salina, Kansas

The Company Aims to Increase Production Capacity, Add Jobs, and Expand Its Kansas Footprint

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to its investing in America commitment, Kubota North America today announced the expansion of its construction equipment manufacturing presence at Great Plains Manufacturing, a Kubota subsidiary, in Salina, Kansas, marking the occasion with a celebration event. The SVL75-3 compact track loader, the #1-selling compact track loader in the USA*, will be assembled on the same line as the SVL65-2 through a mixed model manufacturing approach, reinforcing Kubota's strategy to expand operations closer to customers and dealers, strengthen its U.S. and Canadian supply chain, and build more products in North America with globally sourced parts.

Speaking before a crowd of employees, David Disberger, President and CEO, Great Plains Manufacturing, is flanked by two SVL75-3 compact track loaders during today's celebration event. From left to right: Jacob Wood, Salina City Manager; Mike Hoppock, Mayor, City of Salina; Renee Duxler, President and CEO, Salina Area Chamber of Commerce; Joshua Jefferson, Deputy Secretary of Business Development, Kansas Department of Commerce; Brian Arnold, General Manager, Kubota North America Manufacturing Unit; David Disberger, President and CEO, Great Plains Manufacturing.

Today's ceremony joined together company officials and local and state representatives. "Kansas is home to a highly skilled workforce and robust manufacturing industry, and the continued investments in our state from global businesses are a testament to that," said U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.). "Kubota's expansion at Great Plains will bring more skilled jobs to Salina and reinforce Kansas as a hub for equipment innovation. I'm pleased by Kubota's decision to grow its presence in Kansas, and I look forward to the positive impact that this expansion will have for our economy and the local community."

"Our expansion here in the Midwest is about better serving our dealers and customers across the country," said Todd Stucke, President, Kubota North America. "By increasing output of America's #1-selling compact track loader from our Kansas operations, we're strengthening our ability to meet customer demand faster and more efficiently. This is how we are investing in American infrastructure and in the future of our company, by bringing manufacturing facilities closer to the people who depend on Kubota equipment every day. It reinforces our leadership position and our commitment to the communities we serve."

Earlier this year, Kubota North America announced the Salina, Kansas, groundbreaking of a new compact construction equipment test center specifically for North American equipment design and engineering. Once complete, the facility will enable rigorous performance, durability, and reliability testing that replicates real-world construction applications to meet the expectations of professional operators and fleet customers.

The company's recent expansion projects are strategically synergistic as it grows the Salina-based GPM footprint into a construction equipment hub. Development of construction machinery attachments began in 2016, followed by the establishment of the Construction Equipment Research and Development North America (CERDNA) facility in 2021. Kubota has announced major construction equipment infrastructure investments in Salina totaling more than $300 million in recent years.

North America represents the world's largest market for compact construction equipment, and Kubota remains committed to expanding its manufacturing facilities in Salina, Kansas, as well as in north Georgia, where Kubota Manufacturing of America is headquartered and operates several facilities in Gainesville and Jefferson, Georgia.

"This newly expanded production line at Great Plains in Salina represents the best of Kubota manufacturing processes, utilizing skilled craftsmanship, operational excellence, and precision engineering," said Brian Arnold, General Manager of North America Manufacturing Unit. "Our Kansas-based team takes pride in providing equipment that's trusted by our customers across the country, and this expansion allows us to advance our capabilities and deliver the quality and consistency our customers expect. When we strengthen our operations here in North America, we're positioning Kubota for sustained growth and market leadership for years to come."

*Track Loader Claim Disclaimer: "#1 Selling Compact Track Loader in the USA" is based on EDA/UCC Data from 01/01/2021 - 12/31/2025 for sales of new compact track loaders in the USA.

About Kubota North America Corporation

Kubota North America Corporation (KNA), headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, serves as the central business hub for all KNA companies in the U.S. and Canada, connecting leadership resources and talent across all lines of Kubota's business. Kubota Corporation, based in Osaka, Japan, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of machinery, including tractors, construction equipment, lawn and garden equipment, hay tools and performance-matched implements. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota North America, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit kubotausa.com or Kubota.ca.

About Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc.

Great Plains Manufacturing, founded in 1976, employs over 2,300 people worldwide. It encompasses four divisions: Great Plains Ag, which manufactures soil management and seed placement equipment, and other farm implements; Land Pride, which manufactures grounds maintenance tools such as mowers, rototillers, rotary cutters, dirt-working equipment, and construction equipment attachments; Great Plains International, which sells the company's products worldwide; and Great Plains CE Division, which manufactures powered equipment for the construction industry. All Kubota products built in the United States contain globally sourced components and parts. A subsidiary of Kubota, Great Plains Mfg., Inc., is headquartered in Salina, Kansas.

SOURCE Kubota North America Corporation