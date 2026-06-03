New Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)/Harris Poll Survey Reveals Four in Five Americans Believe That Careers in Creative Fields Are Often Undervalued

Yet, Majority (79%) Says Cities That Invest in Public Universities and Colleges Dedicated to the Creative Industry Will Be More Successful Economically in the Future Than Those That Don't

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), part of the State University of New York system (SUNY) and a global leader in creative education, today released the results of a survey commissioned by FIT and conducted by The Harris Poll among over 2,000 U.S. adults, revealing the value of creative careers, barriers to entry, and the urgent need to reimagine how creative talent is developed, supported, and connected to opportunity through accessible education.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, art and culture has contributed $1.2 trillion to the U.S. economy, representing 4.2% of the nation's GDP, yet the path into these careers is becoming increasingly difficult to access. In New York City, long considered the fashion capital of the world, fashion-related jobs have declined almost 30% over the past decade, reflecting broader shifts across the creative economy.

"Creative careers have always been a powerful engine for culture and the economy, but for too many people, they still feel out of reach. When you see that 80% of Americans believe these paths are undervalued by the general public compared to other professions, and 87% see the cost of higher education as a barrier, preventing talented students from pursuing degrees needed for them, it's a clear signal that something needs to change," said FIT President Jason Schupbach.

Concerns about the future of work are also top of mind. More than 7 in 10 Americans (71%) believe artificial intelligence has made it more difficult to find employment in creative industries. At the same time, 90% agree that a mix of hands-on creative education and real-world industry experience is essential for preparing students for modern careers in general.

"FIT is built for this moment. With very affordable tuition, flexible degree programs, deep industry connections, and the unmatched advantage of New York City, we are focused on expanding access to creative careers and preparing students for where these industries are going," Schupbach added.

In response to these findings, the college is launching FIT Future//Forward, an institutional strategy designed to identify opportunities and expand access to creative careers through collaboration across disciplines, schools, and industries.

The initiative reflects FIT's broader mission to become the laboratory for creative careers in the 21st century; a place for experimentation, discovery, and reinvention, while creating real-world opportunities for students across industries, including fashion, beauty, business, and beyond.

According to the survey, Americans also recognize the broader economic impact of investing in creative education. Nearly 4 in 5 (79%) say cities that invest in public colleges and universities dedicated to creative industries will be more economically successful in the future than those that don't.

Under Schupbach's leadership, FIT aims to reinforce New York City's role as a global center for creative innovation at a time when the local workforce has declined significantly. Home to 16.8% of the nation's fashion designers, 15% of all producers and directors, and 12.2% of editors, the city is still the national leader in creative jobs. However, its share of creative jobs has begun to slip, signaling increased competition and the need for renewed investment in talent pipelines.

FIT is also dedicated to increasing awareness around affordability and access. Tuition for New York residents at FIT costs less than $3,600 a semester for a bachelor's degree*, and $2,800 for an associate-level program, making it one of the most accessible entry points into creative industries.

"There is no place like New York City, and no institution like FIT. As the largest public investment in the creative talent pipeline, we have both an opportunity and a responsibility to expand access, strengthen the connection between education and industry, and ensure the next generation of creative leaders can build sustainable, meaningful careers," said Schupbach.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of FIT from April 9 to 13, 2026, among 2,041 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the full sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Megan Trivelli at [email protected].

About the Fashion Institute of Technology

A part of the State University of New York (SUNY), FIT has been a leader in career education in art, design, business, and technology throughout its history. Providing more than 8,000 students annually with an uncommon blend of hands-on, practical experience, theory, and a firm grounding in the liberal arts, the college offers a wide range of affordable programs that foster innovation and collaboration. FIT's continuing education and workforce development programs serve an additional 3,000 students. Its distinctive curriculum is geared to today's rapidly growing creative economy, in fields such as computer animation, toy design, production management, film and media, and cosmetics and fragrance marketing. Internationally renowned, FIT draws on its New York City location to provide a vibrant, creative community in which to learn. The college offers nearly 50 majors and grants AAS, BFA, BS, MA, MFA, and MPS degrees, preparing students for professional success and leadership in the creative economy. Among notable alumni in fashion are Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Norma Kamali, Reem Acra, Brian Atwood, Stephen Burrows, Dennis Basso, Francisco Costa, Nanette Lepore, Bibhu Mohapatra, Ralph Rucci, John Bartlett, Peter Do, Daniel Roseberry, and Michelle Smith. Other prominent graduates include Leslie Blodgett, creator of bareMinerals; international restaurant designer Tony Chi; and Nina Garcia, editor-in-chief of Elle. For more information, visit fitnyc.edu.

Press Contact

Megan Trivelli, The Sway Effect, (917) 696-3701

[email protected]

SOURCE Fashion Institute of Technology