New FreeFab Pallet Brings Together Two Longstanding Middle Tennessee Companies

Teryl Freeman, president and co-owner of FreeFab Pallet, and Mike Goodpasture, vice president and co-owner, now lead the combined company. Although FreeFab Pallet is a new name, both men have longstanding roots in the industry. The Freeman family's involvement in the sawmill business dates to the mid-1800s, with Freeman Wood Products entering the pallet business in 1982. Fabrication Specialties was founded in the early 1970s by Goodpasture's father and has operated from the same location for more than five decades.

"We're a very young company, obviously, but we all have decades of experience under our belt," Goodpasture said. "That makes a tremendous difference going forward, both for our employees and our customers."

The two companies had worked together on numerous projects before the merger, including a recycled pallet program. After beginning discussions in March 2025, the companies determined that combining their operations would allow them to build on their respective strengths.

"Over the years, we've done things very similarly, but not exactly the same," Freeman said. "Now we're able to incorporate the best of both companies, and it's actually blended pretty well. Our employees have really put the effort out to make this work."

FreeFab Pallet now employs 49 people and has greater production capacity than either company had independently. The company designs and manufactures custom wood pallets based on individual customer needs, including weight requirements, stacking situations and racking systems. It also recycles and repurposes used pallets for customers.

"Our pallet design system is a great tool for us to have," Freeman said. "It tells us what weight limits a pallet will hold in stacking situations or on racking systems, so we can help customers design the right pallet for their needs."

Goodpasture said the design process can also help customers manage shipping costs. "Designing that pallet for a customer helps them contain their overall costs," he said. "In today's world, that's what it's all about."

The merger has also brought together employees with extensive industry experience. Several FreeFab Pallet employees have been with the company for more than 20, 30 or even 40 years, and multiple generations of local families have worked for the companies over the years.

"I think that's something to be proud of — that people will stick with you and believe in you enough to provide them a living," Freeman said. "That means a lot."

As FreeFab Pallet moves forward, the company plans to continue investing in equipment, automation and production improvements while maintaining its focus on quality and service.

Goodpasture sees significant opportunities ahead for the combined company.

"Since the merger, we have greater capacity to build quality products and make a greater impact on our industry," Goodpasture said. "We're bigger, we've got more experience than we've ever had, and I think that's important."

FreeFab Pallet serves manufacturers and other businesses throughout the region with custom wood pallets, pallet design, recycling services and responsive service. The company's new website provides information about its history, products and services while introducing customers to the people and capabilities behind the new company. Individuals can visit freefabpallet.com to learn more.

SOURCE FreeFab Pallet, Inc.