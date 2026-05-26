New Guide Offers "250 Ways to Celebrate America's Independence" Without Breaking the Bank

Creator of America250-inspired keepsake collection from American Prosperity Pillow shares meaningful, affordable ideas for families, communities, and patriots ahead of the nation's 250th birthday

TAMPA, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America approaches its historic 250th birthday, one entrepreneur and patriot is helping families celebrate the milestone with purpose, creativity, and affordability.

Karen Post, founder of the American Prosperity Project — an America250-inspired collection of American-made commemorative keepsakes — today announced the release of 250 Ways to Celebrate America's Independence, a lifestyle guide filled with meaningful and budget-friendly ideas to honor the nation's semiquincentennial.

Created for families, schools, communities, businesses, and civic organizations, the guide offers 250 patriotic activities designed to inspire unity, gratitude, creativity, and celebration leading up to America's 250th birthday in 2026.

"America's 250th birthday is more than a historic anniversary — it's an opportunity to reconnect with the values, traditions, and spirit that make our country extraordinary," said Karen Post, creator of the guide. "I wanted to create something that any family or community could enjoy regardless of budget. Patriotism doesn't have to be expensive to be meaningful.

My family and I have completed over 50% of these ideas. I've been wearing nothing but red, white and blue since last 4th of July, my dogs are named Lincoln and Maddi (after Abe and Dolley Madison) and I'm an advocate the buying American made products."

The guide is organized into 10 lifestyle categories that make participation easy and fun for people of all ages. Featured themes include:

Family traditions : Fly an American flag at home, your business, your boat, your RV

: Fly an American flag at home, your business, your boat, your RV America-inspired style : Sport red, white and blue nail polish

: Sport red, white and blue nail polish Ideas for our senior Americans : Play American trivia games

: Play American trivia games Patriotic foods and flavors: Host a happy hour with drinks named after Presidents

Host a happy hour with drinks named after Presidents Prosperity and commerce: Thank an entrepreneur

Thank an entrepreneur Community service projects: Donate at a blood drive

Donate at a blood drive American history activities : Visit a presidential library

: Visit a presidential library Arts and culture experiences: Go to a military concert

Go to a military concert Creative self-expression: Write what freedom means to you, post it on social media

Write what freedom means to you, post it on social media Pet-themed patriotic fun: Name your next pet after an American hero

The inspiration for the guide grew from Post's immersion in America250 celebrations, research, history, traditions, and travel experiences across the country.

Over the past year, Post has developed the American Prosperity Project to celebrate American craftsmanship, optimism, entrepreneurship, and cultural pride through thoughtfully designed keepsakes and storytelling.

The 250 Ways to Celebrate America's Independence guide is designed to encourage participation from individuals, schools, nonprofits, hospitality groups, tourism organizations, and brands seeking meaningful ways to engage with America250-related programming.

Post encourages creativity and sharing what fellow patriots are doing using hashtag #celebrateamerica250ways

For more information, media interviews, or to download a complete copy of the guide, visit https://www.americanprosperitypillow.com/250

About the American Prosperity Collection

The American Prosperity Project is an America 250 inspired initiative celebrating the people, traditions, and stories that define the American values and spirit. Through American-made commemorative keepsakes, storytelling, lifestyle experiences, the project encourages individuals and communities to celebrate America's 250th birthday with pride, creativity, and optimism. The collection includes products that are licensed by America 250™ and Freedom 250™

American Prosperity Pillow Collection is available at https://www.americanprosperitypillow.com/ and at fine gift shops and museums around the USA.

Connect on social media

Instagram- @americanprosperitypillow

Facebook- @americanprosperitypillow

Media Contact:

Karen Post, Creator of the guide and the American Prosperity Collection

713-828-0691, [email protected]

SOURCE American Prosperity Pillow