The American Prosperity Pillow™: A Meaningful, Under-$100 Holiday Gift with Heritage, Heart, and a Modern Twist

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers seek gifts with meaning, craftsmanship, and a story worth sharing, The American Prosperity Pillow™ arrives right on time. Officially approved and licensed by America250™, this innovative collection reimagines a centuries-old belief: that a special pillow can attract prosperity, protection, and good fortune.
Created by interior designer and entrepreneur Karen Post, the Prosperity Pillow blends intention and optimism with beautifully executed American craftsmanship. Every element — the cover, insert, charm, tassel, trim, tags, mantra, and packaging — is proudly made in the USA with heirloom-level care. All available at www.Americanprosperitypillow.com.
Small Gifts, Big Meaning — All Under $100
Tassels with charms This year's most symbolic stocking stuffers come from the Prosperity Pillow Collection's beautifully crafted tassels with charms (all under $30). These small-but-substantial gifts are designed to:
Personalize handbags, backpacks, and totes
Elevate home décor as door-knob or cabinet accents
Add festive character as keepsake holiday ornaments
Thoughtful, stylish, and easy to give — they're ideal for shoppers wanting meaning without a luxury price tag.
Mini Prosperity Pillow — Perfect for gifting jewelry, holding phone or travel essentials, or serving as a modern Tooth Fairy pillow. Small, symbolic, and rooted in prosperity tradition.
The complete collection: A purpose-driven pillow line with three modern styles
Each pillow in the collection is "powered" with a no-luck-needed American mantra celebrating goal-setting, resilience, and the enduring spirit of the American Dream. In a distinctly patriotic detail, every pillow includes authentic retired, shredded U.S. currency.
The line features three intentional sizes:
Mini Prosperity Pillow — Perfect for gifting jewelry, holding phone or travel essentials, or serving as a modern Tooth Fairy pillow. Small, symbolic, and rooted in prosperity tradition.
Lumbar Prosperity Pillow — A refined décor piece with four signature tassels and a luxurious feel.
Lux Prosperity Pillow (20x20) — Created in durable indoor/outdoor fabrics for patios, boats, RVs, and everyday living spaces. A statement pillow with a story.
Gift-Ready Presentation With Heart
Every Prosperity Pillow arrives beautifully packaged with a signature success mantra tucked inside. An optional custom red prosperity pouch brings even more intention, making this a standout gift for anyone who values meaning, design, and American heritage. Available at www.Americanprosperitypillow.com.
For Review: Samples Available
Editorial teams are invited to experience The American Prosperity Pillow™ firsthand.
Samples are available upon request. Please reply with the best shipping address, and we will be happy to send a pillow or tassel for your review.
Share this article