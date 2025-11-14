The American Prosperity Pillow™: A Meaningful, Under-$100 Holiday Gift with Heritage, Heart, and a Modern Twist Post this

Created by interior designer and entrepreneur Karen Post, the Prosperity Pillow blends intention and optimism with beautifully executed American craftsmanship. Every element — the cover, insert, charm, tassel, trim, tags, mantra, and packaging — is proudly made in the USA with heirloom-level care. All available at www.Americanprosperitypillow.com.

Small Gifts, Big Meaning — All Under $100

Tassels with charms

This year's most symbolic stocking stuffers come from the Prosperity Pillow Collection's beautifully crafted tassels with charms (all under $30). These small-but-substantial gifts are designed to:

Personalize handbags, backpacks, and totes





Elevate home décor as door-knob or cabinet accents





Add festive character as keepsake holiday ornaments

Thoughtful, stylish, and easy to give — they're ideal for shoppers wanting meaning without a luxury price tag.

The complete collection:

A purpose-driven pillow line with three modern styles

Each pillow in the collection is "powered" with a no-luck-needed American mantra celebrating goal-setting, resilience, and the enduring spirit of the American Dream. In a distinctly patriotic detail, every pillow includes authentic retired, shredded U.S. currency.

The line features three intentional sizes:

Mini Prosperity Pillow — Perfect for gifting jewelry, holding phone or travel essentials, or serving as a modern Tooth Fairy pillow. Small, symbolic, and rooted in prosperity tradition.





— Perfect for gifting jewelry, holding phone or travel essentials, or serving as a modern Tooth Fairy pillow. Small, symbolic, and rooted in prosperity tradition. Lumbar Prosperity Pillow — A refined décor piece with four signature tassels and a luxurious feel.





— A refined décor piece with four signature tassels and a luxurious feel. Lux Prosperity Pillow (20x20) — Created in durable indoor/outdoor fabrics for patios, boats, RVs, and everyday living spaces. A statement pillow with a story.

Gift-Ready Presentation With Heart

Every Prosperity Pillow arrives beautifully packaged with a signature success mantra tucked inside. An optional custom red prosperity pouch brings even more intention, making this a standout gift for anyone who values meaning, design, and American heritage. Available at www.Americanprosperitypillow.com.

For Review: Samples Available

Editorial teams are invited to experience The American Prosperity Pillow™ firsthand.

Samples are available upon request. Please reply with the best shipping address, and we will be happy to send a pillow or tassel for your review.

Contact:

Karen Post- [email protected]

Phone- 713-828-0691

www.Americanprosperitypillow.com

