New Hampshire Department of Transportation to Deploy Geotab Telematics and AI Camera Solutions Across Statewide Fleet

Statewide deployment pairs core telematics with fleet-specific AI cameras to lower maintenance costs, reduce state liability and protect workers and citizens

ATLANTA, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab, a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights, today announced it has been selected by The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) as its telematics and AI camera solution provider. Geotab will provide real-time engine diagnostics, vehicle tracking and automated maintenance monitoring to NHDOT's fleet.

Manchester, New Hampshire

To meet the distinct demands of each operation, NHDOT is pairing its statewide telematics implementation with Geotab's AI camera solutions tailored to how different fleets function and their specific needs. For example, Highway Safety Patrol vehicles will be outfitted with dual front- and rear-facing AI cameras that analyze video on board to detect crashes as they happen, log near-misses and help keep operators safe on active interstates, while vehicles across the Winter Operations fleet will be equipped with forward-facing AI cameras to capture road conditions, winter service activity and storm-clearing progress in real time.

This full-scale deployment aligns directly with New Hampshire RSA 266 (Equipment of Vehicles) safety and compliance standards. Integrating telematics alongside visual video context within one platform allows the state to eliminate redundant administrative logging while keeping data processing within rigid world-class cybersecurity guidelines.

"We are proud to support NHDOT as they build a true model of an integrated, data-driven fleet," said Neil Garrett, VP of Public Sector at Geotab. "Protecting operators requires an approach tailored to the vehicle's mission. By putting core telematics on all vehicles, forward-facing cameras on snow plows and dual-facing edge AI video on safety patrols, New Hampshire is gaining the situational awareness necessary to protect highway workers and keep critical corridors secure."

By establishing Geotab as its centralized platform, NHDOT is creating an actionable, automated dataset to streamline vehicle maintenance and optimize public asset lifecycle management for years to come. As the program matures, the deployment also creates a foundation for broader applications such as leveraging camera data to support infrastructure planning and extending connected operations to off-road and specialized equipment.

Geotab has solidified its role as a trusted telematics partner across all levels of government — federal, state and municipal — and is a leading telematics supplier to state Departments of Transportation, among the most operationally complex fleets in the public sector.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 100,000 customers — from small and mid-size fleets to Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector organizations, including the U.S. federal government — Geotab connects approximately 6 million vehicles and assets and processes 100 billion data points daily. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC2, FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations, Geotab's open platform and partner ecosystem unify safety, compliance and operations in a unified system. Our mission: a safer, more efficient and more sustainable world in motion.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.