Named Project of the Month by the New England Real Estate Journal, Rendezvous on Elm has turned a long-vacant Elm Street landmark into a new community of neighbors.

MANCHESTER, N.H., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendezvous on Elm, the $10 million residential reinvention of one of downtown Manchester's most storied buildings, has been named Project of the Month by the New England Real Estate Journal. The recognition celebrates a development that has redefined what luxury living can feel like in the heart of the Queen City.

New Hampshire's First Skyscraper, Reborn: Rendezvous on Elm offers 27 Luxury Residences, Receives Recognition

The honor caps a multi-year transformation led by owners David A. De Lise and Anthony DeLucia, who took a long-underused commercial landmark at 967 Elm Street and reimagined it as a boutique collection of individually designed rental residences.

Where commercial offices once sat vacant, 27 homes now help anchor a walkable stretch of downtown Manchester.

From inside the building, the views of the city are unmatched. Each residence has its own in-unit laundry and luxurious bathrooms with a glass-door, walk-in shower.

Covered parking is included, along with 24/7 access to a fitness center, e-bike parking/charging, a gaming and media room, conference room, and more.

From forgotten commercial space to a landmark reborn

The Dunlap Building, constructed in 1879 and recognized as New Hampshire's first skyscraper, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. After decades of commercial use and years of vacancy, it had become one of Elm Street's great untapped assets: architecturally significant, structurally sound, and waiting for new life.

De Lise and DeLucia, who bring more than 60 years of combined commercial real estate experience and $160 million-plus in past projects, pursued an ambitious vision: to convert a building that had never been residential into homes worthy of its history and its address.

That meant reengineering nearly everything, from mechanical systems to acoustics, and holding the finished product to a homeowner-quality standard.

"We didn't just want to build apartments. We wanted to give this landmark, and this vibrant neighborhood, a new life people would want to be part of for years," says De Lise.

Innovation you can feel, but not hear

At the core of Rendezvous on Elm is an obsession with the resident experience, engineered into the building itself. Sound control exceeds three separate industry standards: sound-transmission class (STC), noise-reduction coefficient (NRC), and R-value insulation, through steel framing paired with resilient sound-isolation clips.

Meanwhile, a fresh-air makeup system in every home replaces traditional exhaust fans with filtered, climate-controlled ventilation.

Translation: you won't hear or smell your neighbors.

Technology runs throughout. Residents enter with keyless, app-based access via Butterfly MX, connect on 1Gig fiber wired across the property, and manage maintenance and amenity reservations through a dedicated resident app.

Comfort is individually controlled with a high-efficiency heat pump. Each residence includes an in-unit washer and dryer, glass-door walk-in showers, and hot water included in the lease, with shared amenities that span a media and gaming lounge, a 24/7 fitness studio, climate-controlled storage, indoor bike storage with e-bike charging, and covered parking.

No two of the 27 residences share the exact same floor plan. One-bedroom residences start at $2,000 per month, with oversized studios featuring excessive closet space and two-bedroom units also available, and just six residences on the penthouse floor. Incredible views open from every angle of the building.

Lease applications are now open, with the property professionally managed by Ledgeview Commercial Partners, which has deep roots within Manchester. Brittany Ping, Director of Property Management, volunteers her time within the community, including founding We Heart West, a nonprofit that brings everything from native wildflowers to "trunk or treat" to the city.

"Every one of these 27 homes is genuinely one of a kind, and the technology behind the building lets us deliver a level of service and comfort that's rare downtown," says Ping.

"We're looking forward to welcoming our new neighbors," she continued.

Press Contact:

Kari DePhillips

412-735-2724

RendezvousOnElm.com

SOURCE Rendezvous on Elm