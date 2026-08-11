New Holland Supply Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Privately Held US Companies

Pennsylvania-based Building Materials Supply Company Makes Prestigious Inc. 5000 List for the Second Year.

NEW HOLLAND, Pa., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Holland Supply, a Pennsylvania-based building material supply company, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies. Ranked at #3545, New Holland's second appearance on the Inc. 5000 list solidifies New Holland among other leading builders and private companies in the nation.

Horse Barn Kit from New Holland Supply, a 2026 Inc. 5000 Honoree

Founded in 2003, New Holland Supply specializes in building materials for horse barns, barndominiums, garages, and other post-frame structures. The company is known for its dedication to excellent communication with clients and contractors, as well as its quality products. By supplying a wide variety of materials, New Holland has become a reliable partner for construction projects throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Each year, Inc. 5000 publishes a ranking of the fastest-growing, privately held, independent companies in the United States based on their three-year percentage revenue growth. New Holland Supply was also named on the 2025 edition of this list, both appearances solidifying New Holland as one of the nation's fastest-growing material suppliers.

"It's awesome to see the team be recognized for the hard work they have put into building a great company," said Mike Stoltzfus, owner of New Holland Supply. "I'm grateful for their hard work and excited to see the team recognized in this way." When asked about New Holland's plan for continued growth, Stoltzfus said, "We are looking to expand our facility here in New Holland and add to our in-house manufacturing capabilities so we can better serve builders and homeowners."

For the upcoming year, Stoltzfus is also excited to add additional product offerings and cater to a wider delivery area. He attributes New Holland's success so far to the team and "the hard work they have put into building a great company."

To learn more about New Holland Supply and see their work, visit their website or get in touch.

New Holland Supply

https://www.newhollandsupply.com/

717-354-4794

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SOURCE New Holland Supply