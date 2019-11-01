New Indie Pop/Rock Artist "Ebie" Releases Official Single and Officially Detaches Herself from Her Father Eazy-E's Shadow

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An American Los Angeles based artist who became popular as a "Young Hollywood" socialite in the L.A. music scene at just 16 years old, Ebie soon after became a talent of MTV and spent the rest of her teen years doing a plethora of MTV shows and specials that quickly thrusted her into the spotlight in 60 countries around the world.

EBIE captivates with this mesmerizing and heart-felt record titled "Heart Hurts" that sounds like it's something out of a Hollywood blockbuster feature like "Fifty Shades Of Grey." Ebie captivates you with her distinct tone that has a warmth angelic feel to the ear, yet a deep emotional undertone that creates her signature dark and compelling pop vocals.

Heavily influenced and deeply rooted from a music background from both her father Eazy-E and a family of musicians on her mother Tracy Jernagin's side. Inspired at a young age by her favorite artists Pink, Avril Lavigne, and Gwen Stefani, Ebie's music has been most compared to Ellie Goulding and Halsey. Early released songs by Ebie included "What I Wanna Do" Produced by Grammy Award Winning Producer/Songwriter "Detail" (Beyonce's Drunk In Love and 7/11) showcased more of her Pop/Rock sound and then a few years later she teamed up with famed Hip-Hop Producer "Sonny Digital" and released "Girl Crush" that allowed Ebie the creativity to fuse together her smooth and youthful pop vocals on an infectious heavy trap beat. The visuals for both records were creative directed by Ebie and she will also be the creative mind behind the visual for "Heart Hurts."

"Heart Hurts" will be followed up with her EP Project that is not yet titled in January 2020.

