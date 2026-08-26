New Industry Research Reveals Why Some Construction Companies Scale While Others Stall

Wally Adamchik's new research report, Built to Grow, draws on executive interviews from billion-dollar contractors to identify the leadership practices that sustain growth.

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most construction companies want to grow. Few prepare for what growth actually requires.

Built to Grow Wally Adamchik

That is the central finding of Built to Grow: Lessons from Construction Companies That Have Done It, a new research report by construction leadership researcher and consultant Wally Adamchik. Based on confidential interviews with senior executives from approximately fifteen self-performing contractors ranging from $800 million to more than $1.5 billion in annual revenue, the report examines what happens inside organizations as they move from entrepreneurial success to enterprise scale.

Rather than focusing on markets, backlog, or financing, the research identifies a different limiting factor.

Leadership capacity.

"The companies that continue to grow don't simply build larger organizations," said Adamchik. "They build organizations capable of producing more leaders. That is the difference."

Across dozens of executive interviews, remarkably similar themes emerged.

One executive reflected on the challenge this way:

"I used to know everyone in the company. Then one day I realized I didn't. That changed how I had to lead."

Another executive described the transition bluntly:

"The systems that got us here won't get us there."

A third summarized the tension nearly every growing contractor eventually faces:

"You have to hire before you're comfortable hiring. If you wait until everyone is overloaded, you're already behind."

While every company's journey was different, the same patterns appeared repeatedly.

Among the report's major findings:

Leadership capacity must grow before the business does.





Culture becomes more valuable as organizations become larger and more complex.





Strong systems reinforce culture; they do not replace it.





Professionalization enables growth. Bureaucracy slows it.





Leadership is not a person. It is an organizational process.

Adamchik believes these lessons have never been more relevant. With unprecedented infrastructure investment, labor shortages, succession challenges, and increasing project complexity, many contractors face opportunities that will strain their organizations as much as their operations.

"The industry doesn't have an opportunity problem," Adamchik said. "It has a leadership capacity challenge. Companies that solve it will separate themselves over the next decade."

In addition to research findings, Built to Grow introduces practical frameworks that help leaders understand the relationship between organizational complexity, leadership capacity, culture, and systems. These give executives a roadmap for preparing their companies for sustained growth rather than simply reacting to it.

A former U.S. Marine Corps officer, author, speaker, and president of FireStarter Speaking & Consulting, Adamchik has spent more than twenty years helping construction companies develop leaders, strengthen culture, and improve organizational performance. His previous books include No Yelling: The Nine Secrets of Marine Corps Leadership You Must Know to Win in Business and Construction Leadership from A to Z: 26 Words to Lead By.

About the Report

Built to Grow: Lessons from Construction Companies That Have Done It is based on confidential interviews with senior executives from over fifteen leading self-performing construction companies. The report explores how organizations successfully navigate growth, preserve culture, build leadership at scale, and avoid the organizational traps that often accompany success.

For a complimentary copy of the executive summary or to schedule an interview with Wally Adamchik, contact:

Wally Adamchik

President, FireStarter Speaking & Consulting

www.wallyadamchik.com

LinkedIn: Wally Adamchik

[email protected]

919-673-9499

SOURCE Wally Adamchik