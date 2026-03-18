New Industry Research: Which Marketing Channels Drive ROI for U.S. Banks and Credit Unions?

Early sign-ups open for report scheduled for April release

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintel Connect, a leading affiliate marketing partner for financial services, announced today that it has commissioned Cornerstone Advisors, a leading provider of business and technology consulting services for banks, credit unions, and fintech firms, to produce a new research report evaluating the effectiveness of key marketing channels used by U.S. banks and credit unions. The report is scheduled for release in April 2026, and early sign-ups are now open.

2026 Industry Report: U.S. Executive Insights: Financial Marketing ROI

Financial institutions invest significant dollars into marketing, often using a range of digital and offline channels. Yet many teams still lack reliable benchmarks to compare how their marketing channels perform relative to peer institutions and determine which mix delivers the strongest return. The upcoming report is designed to help financial marketers better quantify and compare channel performance to support budget and strategy decisions.

Banking leaders can register for early access to learn:

Which channels consistently drive acquisition, cross-sell, and brand growth





Ways to benchmark their strategy against peers for efficient and measurable results





How to make their annual plan board-ready and defensible

"Marketing leaders are being asked to defend investment across a growing number of channels, often without a consistent way to compare performance," said Nicky Senyard, CEO at Fintel Connect. "We partnered with Cornerstone Advisors to bring an independent and rigorous perspective to this challenge, and to provide banks and credit unions with a clearer framework for evaluating channel effectiveness."

"As marketing channel options proliferate, the challenge isn't a lack of activity. It's a lack of clarity," said Ron Shevlin, Chief Research Officer at Cornerstone Advisors. "This research is intended to help financial institutions answer the practical questions they're already asking: which channels tend to perform best, and how to think about selecting the right mix for their business model and growth goals."

The report will focus on how financial institutions can assess marketing channel performance in a way that supports more confident planning and investment decisions.

Financial institutions and industry stakeholders can sign up now to receive release updates and access details when the report is published in April.

For media and analysts

To request an advance briefing or to be included on distribution for launch materials, contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

Farshid Zavosh

604-719-6282

[email protected]

About Fintel Connect

Fintel Connect is a leading performance marketing platform and agency specializing in the financial services sector in North America. With a network of over 6,000 affiliates and influencers, the company empowers over 100 financial brands through automated compliance monitoring, advanced tracking, and partner management. Clients include Scotiabank, RBC, and Live Oak Bank.

About Cornerstone Advisors

For over 20 years, Cornerstone Advisors has delivered gritty insights, bold strategies, and data-driven solutions to build smarter banks, credit unions, and fintechs. From technology systems selection and implementation to contract negotiations, performance improvement, vendor management, strategic planning, and merger and acquisition services, Cornerstone combines expertise with proprietary data and research to help financial institutions thrive in today's challenging environment. For more information, visit www.crnrstone.com.

SOURCE Fintel Connect