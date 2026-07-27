New Jersey Economic Development Authority Approves $43,381,250 Tax Credit Award to Transform the Rialto Center for Creativity

Rialto launches a $10 million campaign to fund final construction and early operations; construction to begin in 2027 for a 2029 opening

WESTFIELD, N.J., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rialto Center for Creativity announced today that the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) has approved a $43,381,250 tax credit award through its Cultural Arts Facilities Expansion (CAFE) Program to transform the historic Rialto theater site—launching the next phase of work to bring a vibrant cultural hub to downtown Westfield. The CAFE Program is a statewide initiative supporting major arts and cultural capital projects to strengthen local economies and expand access to high-quality cultural experiences.

Rendering of the new Rialto Center for Creativity in Westfield courtesy of M+S Architects

The state's $43,381,250 CAFE award kicks off the Rialto raising an additional $10 million through donations from local and institutional sources, including individuals, families, foundations, and business partners. This new $10 million goal builds on an initial $5 million leadership gift and other early contributions that positioned the project for this significant state investment. The new Rialto Center for Creativity plans to open in 2029.

"The Rialto's return marks a new chapter for Westfield," said Bill Crandall, President of the Rialto Board of Trustees. "Thanks to the NJEDA's generous commitment to the arts, we're rebuilding more than a theater; we're creating a home where creativity thrives and people come together. Now we invite both individuals and institutions to help us cross the finish line, and are so thankful for and appreciative of the donors who are helping us meet our vision."

Inside the Future Rialto

The contributions will go toward the Rialto Reimagined campaign, which will completely transform the historic space into a center for creativity. When the building opens, the new Rialto will feature:

A dynamic and flexible performance and event space accommodating up to 450 people for live performances, films, lectures, and special events

Gallery spaces that highlight emerging and established artists

Studios and classrooms designed for workshops, rehearsals, classes, and rentals

A catering kitchen for community and private gatherings and celebrations

The reimagined Rialto will strengthen downtown Westfield's role as a creative and economic hub, in keeping with the CAFE Program's mission of expanding access to the arts and fostering growth through culture.

Join Us: Help Open the Doors Together

The CAFE Program is designed to encourage collaboration between public investment and private philanthropy, helping communities create transformational cultural facilities that serve residents for generations. As the Rialto Center for Creativity moves toward construction, the organization is launching a $10 million campaign to engage individuals, foundations, corporations, and community partners in bringing this vision to life.

Broad-based community support will help complete the project, prepare for opening, and ensure the Center launches with strong, sustainable programming. Supporters can donate today and explore naming opportunities to amplify their impact. For information on campaign gifts or naming opportunities, contact [email protected].

With the combined support of individual donors and institutional partners, the Rialto will complete fundraising and transform this local landmark into a place for performance, learning, and connection. Give or learn more at rialtowestfield.org/donate.

About the Rialto Center for Creativity

The Rialto Center for Creativity is transforming Westfield's historic Rialto Theater into a vibrant hub for live performances, hands-on learning, and cultural conversations. Guided by values of creativity, inclusion, and community, the Center will host performances, film screenings, exhibitions, workshops, and classes in welcoming, flexible spaces. The project is supported by the Rialto Reimagined campaign, with construction and operations funded through government support, private donations, and future earned revenue.

Visit www.rialtowestfield.org for more information.

Contact:

Jason Paddock, Marketing Director

Rialto Center for Creativity

(908) 417-7833

[email protected]

SOURCE The Rialto Center for Creativity