New Just Energy Plan Provides Relief from High Summer Bills

Just Energy's Summer Saver gives a 2¢/kWh seasonal credit on energy rates June-August.

HOUSTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Energy, a leader in the commodity supply industry, is giving customers a new way to save on their electric bills this season with its Summer Saver plan. With summer around the corner, the plan offers customers valuable credits on their fixed rate for the months of June, July, and August to alleviate high energy bills.

"As a company with a well-established history in Texas, we know firsthand what long, hot Texas summers can do to energy bills." said Felix Churchill, Chief Growth Officer at Just Energy. This plan can help bring some much-needed relief and stability to customers' budgets as temperatures climb."

With Summer Saver, customers receive a 2¢/kWh credit on their regular energy charge during the typically hottest months of the year, enabling them to tamp down usually high summer bills. Additionally, the Summer Saver plan offers continued stability year-round with a fixed, price-protected rate.

"With summer approaching and Texas temperatures on the rise, now is an ideal time for customers to take advantage of this new plan and begin enjoying the benefits," said Churchill. "We're pleased to offer Texans a smart way to stay comfortable during summer that fits their lifestyle."

For more information about Just Energy's Summer Saver plan, please visit www.justenergy.com/texas-electricity-plans/summer-saver/

About Just Energy

Just Energy is a leading retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities. For over 25 years, the company has provided dependable energy solutions and green energy options to millions of residential and commercial customers across the United States and Canada. As a trusted industry expert, Just Energy is committed to delivering transparent, fixed-rate plans and innovative tools that empower customers to manage their energy usage with confidence. Visit www.justenergy.com for more information. PUCT #10052.

SOURCE Just Energy Limited