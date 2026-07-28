New Luxury Cosmetic Surgery Practice Arrives at Lotis Wellington on State Road 7

Dr. Marisa Viñas to Deliver Concierge-Level Cosmetic Surgery and Med Spa Services to Wellington's Affluent Community

WELLINGTON, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinas MD Aesthetics, a new luxury cosmetic surgery and integrated med spa practice, will open this fall at the prestigious Lotis Wellington development on State Road 7, bringing world-class, physician-led aesthetic care directly to Palm Beach County's most discerning residents.

Vinas MD Aesthetics signage at the new Lotis Wellington development on State Road 7

Located in the high-visibility new Lotis development, the practice will serve Wellington, Royal Palm Beach, and surrounding South Florida communities — including the prominent equestrian estates — offering patients a sophisticated, concierge experience without the need to travel to Miami or West Palm Beach.

Led by board-certified surgeon Dr. Marisa Viñas, Vinas MD Aesthetics will combine advanced surgical procedures with a full suite of non-surgical med spa treatments and esthetician services. The focus is on natural-looking results, minimal downtime techniques, and personalized care in an elevated environment.

"Wellington and greater Palm Beach County have long deserved a truly premium, physician-owned aesthetic practice close to home," said Dr. Marisa Viñas. "We are creating a space where every patient receives meticulous attention, the latest techniques, and results that enhance their natural beauty and confidence. In a time when medicine is becoming increasingly corporate-run, Vinas MD Aesthetics is proudly a boutique practice."

The practice will feature two dedicated procedure rooms and will pursue AAAHC accreditation for office-based surgery, underscoring its commitment to the highest standards of safety and quality. A tentative opening is planned for October 2026.

Vinas MD Aesthetics represents the next chapter in South Florida's luxury aesthetics landscape — a concierge-style destination designed for those who expect excellence without compromise.

About Vinas MD Aesthetics Vinas MD Aesthetics is a concierge-style cosmetic surgery and med spa practice in Wellington, Florida, dedicated to delivering exceptional, natural-looking results through advanced techniques and personalized care. Led by board-certified surgeon Dr. Marisa Viñas, M.D., the practice combines surgical precision with an artistic, patient-centered approach in a luxurious environment. For more information, visit vinasmdaesthetics.com.

Contact: Vinas MD Aesthetics vinasmdaesthetics.com

SOURCE Vinas MD Aesthetics