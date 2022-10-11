New Luxury Home Décor Box Collection Pays Tribute to Iconic Musicians

J Strongwater Rock Boxes Honor Elton John, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones

SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J Strongwater is thrilled to announce the launch of its high design, luxury box collection, 'Rock Boxes.' The J Strongwater Rock Boxes are timeless, featuring 14k gold plating and over 1,000 "Rocks," a nod to the hand-set Swarovski crystals. This inaugural line of 'Rock Boxes' commemorates iconic music legends, including The Beatles, Elton John and The Rolling Stones.

J Strongwater Rock Boxes

"Our Rock Boxes celebrate the legacy of these three artists, representing the iconic and timeless nature of each," said Heather Shepardson, CEO of Rauch Brands, J Strongwater. "The J Strongwater Rock Boxes aren't just standout adornments, but representations of the extraordinary people and stories behind them."

The 'Yellow Sub' rock box pays homage to the legendary Beatles' Yellow Submarine, capturing the playful and kaleidoscopic artwork with sparkling Swarovski crystals. The Yellow Submarine remains one of the most iconic images of the Beatles' musical artwork. This stunning statement piece captures the enduring wonder and magical music of the group that transcends stardom.

A multiple Grammy-winning legend and glamorous superstar, Elton John is the most successful singer/songwriter of his generation. To honor the music legend, the piano shaped 'Elton' rock box is set with over six thousand individual Swarovski crystals. The intricately crafted design captures the flair of Elton's glittering headpiece and glasses. The stunning red piano pays tribute to his iconic Las Vegas residency.

The Rolling Stones are the longest-performing rock band in history, remaining popular for over 60 years. To honor these amazing musicians, the 'Rolling Stones' Rock Box features the striking Tongue logo. Thousands of Swarovski crystals in cherry red, with the Union Jack on the back of the box, celebrating the Stones' British roots. The vibrant, colorful piece combines playful pop symbolism with expert craftsmanship to create a luxury modern heirloom piece that is sure to be cherished for years to come.

J Strongwater plans to launch additional Rock Box collections seasonally, with the next coming in early 2023 that will pay tribute to some of the most iconic brands in pop culture history.

The J Strongwater Rock Boxes are made in America and start at $8,900. The collection is available now at jstrongwater.com and neimanmarcus.com.

About J Strongwater Rock Boxes

Timeless and iconic, the J Strongwater Rock Box collection is the union of elegance and wonder. The 14k gold plating and hand-enameling render unmatched craftsmanship on each box, while the over 1,000 "Rocks", a nod to the hand-set Swarovski crystals, solidify the union of brilliant design and impeccable functionality. J Strongwater is part of Rauch Brands, which also owns and operates additional home décor and giftware brands, including Jay Strongwater, kat + annie, and Christopher Radko.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Meghan Bailey, [email protected]

713-824-1428

SOURCE J Strongwater