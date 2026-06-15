New Medicaid Rules Threaten to Deepen the Rural Healthcare Crisis

With 41.2% of rural hospitals already operating in the red and 417 facilities vulnerable to closure, new work requirements and more frequent eligibility checks risk pushing eligible patients off coverage for paperwork reasons rather than true ineligibility.

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Medicaid work requirements and more frequent eligibility checks risk creating an unintended rural healthcare access problem by pushing eligible patients off coverage for paperwork reasons rather than true ineligibility, AmeriTrust Solutions warns. That threat is landing at a time when rural providers are already under severe pressure: more than 40% of rural hospitals are operating at a loss, 417 are vulnerable to closure, and essential services such as obstetrics, chemotherapy, and general surgery are disappearing from rural communities.

“Patients arrive without active coverage even though they could have been enrolled on-site, presumptive eligibility opportunities are missed, or renewal lapses are only discovered after a billable encounter is denied. Each of those failures can turn a reimbursable visit into a write-off.” - Peter Justen, Founder and CEO of AmeriTrust Solutions

The deeper risk is administrative churn. The Commonwealth Fund reports one in 10 Medicaid enrollees loses and regains coverage within 12 months, and approximately 70% of disenrollments since unwinding have been procedural. The same analysis warns that requiring adults in Medicaid expansion populations to renew eligibility every six months instead of annually would increase churn. For rural providers, that instability can quickly become a revenue problem: in the 10 states that have not adopted Medicaid expansion, 52.2% of rural hospitals are already operating in the red.

"When eligible patients lose Medicaid because the process gets harder, the consequence is not just administrative, it is financial and clinical," said Peter Justen, Founder and CEO of AmeriTrust Solutions. "Rural hospitals feel that loss in delayed reimbursement, uncompensated care, and growing pressure on already fragile services. The better answer is to reduce the friction before coverage is lost and the damage moves downstream."

Rural Systems Are Already at the Edge

For rural providers, Medicaid is part of an infrastructure that helps keep hospitals and other safety-net providers open. The pressure is especially acute for Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC), which are required to provide care regardless of insurance enrollment or ability to pay. That means every intake failure, missed renewal, or coverage lapse can quickly translate into uncompensated care for facilities already operating on thin margins. Chartis found that more than 200 rural hospitals have closed or converted since 2010, while service-line losses continue to spread across the country. Between 2011 and 2024, 331 rural hospitals stopped offering obstetric services, and between 2014 and 2024, 448 rural hospitals stopped offering chemotherapy. In many communities, the more immediate warning sign is the disappearance of essential services.

KFF reports that 41 states, including Washington, D.C., have adopted Medicaid expansion, while 10 states have not. Those non-expansion states overlap with some of the most financially exposed rural hospital markets in the country. In those areas, procedural disenrollments can quickly shift patients from reimbursed coverage into self-pay or charity care, even though provider still delivers the service.

Administrative Churn Is the Unintended Risk

Churn does not just interrupt insurance coverage. It disrupts access to preventive services, medications and continuous care for chronic illness while increasing hospitalizations and emergency room visits. It also creates measurable cost for states: disenrolling and reenrolling one person within a year is estimated to cost between $400 and $600. Researchers estimate that 12-month continuous eligibility for adults would reduce churn by 30%, resulting in 267,000 fewer uninsured adults each month and approximately $87 million in reduced state administrative costs.

AmeriTrust Solutions says the churn problem is often driven by specific operational bottlenecks rather than a single policy failure. Among the most common are low ex parte automation, lagging application-side automation, stale contact information that causes renewal notices to go to old addresses, late form returns, and manual document handling that requires scanning and worker rekeying.

The instability is already showing up in enrollment data. Georgetown University's Center for Children and Families reported that, as of October 2025, 36.4 million children were enrolled in Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), one million fewer than at the beginning of 2025. Over that period, 47 states plus the District of Columbia saw child enrollment declines.

At the provider level, that often shows up in simple but costly ways: "Patients arrive without active coverage even though they could have been enrolled on-site, presumptive eligibility opportunities are missed , or renewal lapses are only discovered after a billable encounter is denied", said Justen. "Each of those failures can turn a reimbursable visit into a write-off."

The Upstream Fix

AmeriTrust Solutions strengthens how Medicaid applications begin, using verified third-party data prefill and intake optimization to reduce administrative burden before applications enter existing systems, helping agencies receive cleaner, more complete submissions the first time and helping providers initiate coverage earlier. The process can reduce application complexity by roughly 90%, from more than 200 questions to approximately 20 to 25, supporting faster downstream decision-making.

"Too much of the system still responds after coverage is lost or after payment is delayed," Justen said. "The better approach is to reduce the intake errors and documentation gaps that create that exposure in the first place. If you improve the application at intake, you improve everything downstream."

About AmeriTrust Solutions

AmeriTrust Solutions is a Medicaid eligibility modernization company focused on improving enrollment accuracy at the point of intake. Built from lived experience navigating Medicaid bureaucracy and refined alongside rural hospitals and state eligibility operators, AmeriTrust Solutions integrates consent-based data verification into existing state systems without requiring full infrastructure replacement. By reducing documentation gaps and administrative friction, AmeriTrust Solutions helps protect public funds, stabilize hospital revenue cycles, and strengthen compliance defensibility under federal oversight. Visit https://ameritrustsolutions.com/.

Sources

Associated Press. (2026, April 28). Medicaid work requirement is about to kick in Nebraska. apnews.com/article/medicaid-work-requirements-nebraska-94555d7d5e739789c46b52f52f737f1b

Chartis Center for Rural Health. (2026, February 10). 2026 rural health state of the state. Chartis. chartis.com/insights/2026-rural-health-state-state

KFF. (2026, May 6). Status of state Medicaid expansion decisions. kff.org/medicaid/status-of-state-medicaid-expansion-decisions/

Musumeci, M., Murphy, C., Leiser, E., Silverman, H., & Azimpoor, K. (2025, June 11). Reducing Medicaid churn: Policies to promote stable health coverage and access to care. The Commonwealth Fund. commonwealthfund.org/publications/issue-briefs/2025/jun/reducing-medicaid-churn-policies-promote-stable-health-coverage

Osorio, A., Yafimenka, Y., Little, J., & Alker, J. (2026, February 26). New state-by-state Medicaid and CHIP tracker shows declining enrollment as H.R. 1 cuts loom. Center for Children and Families. ccf.georgetown.edu/2026/02/26/new-state-by-state-medicaid-and-chip-tracker-shows-declining-enrollment-as-h-r-1-cuts-loom/

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SOURCE AmeriTrust Solutions