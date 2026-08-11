New MedStar Health Urgent Care Location to Provide Expanded Services for Gallaudet University Students

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D.C. residents now have greater access to urgent care services as MedStar Health opens its newest location in the NoMa neighborhood. In addition to its longstanding partnership with Gallaudet University, serving as the team physicians for the school's student athletes, MedStar Health will also provide accessible care for all students at the site.

The fourth MedStar Health Urgent Care location opens in DC in the city's NoMa neighborhood.

Located at 1231 3rd Street, NE, students and city residents will benefit from expanded care options across from the NoMa-Gallaudet University Metro Station. This location will give patients a direct pathway to the wider clinical options available through MedStar Health.

By leveraging its partnership with the university, MedStar Health is providing access to health care that no other system in the region can offer.

"Expanding care options in the communities we serve is one of the main goals of our urgent cares," says B. Elizabeth Delasobera, MD, vice president and chief medical officer of MedStar Health Ambulatory Services. "We want to be where patients need us the most. This model will not only help support residents and students in NoMa but help improve health outcomes over time."

The nearly 4,000 square-foot site, now open to the public, is the fourth in the city and the 35th urgent care systemwide spanning Maryland, Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia. The facility offers seven exam rooms, one X-ray room, two triage areas and one laboratory.

Additional services provided on site include:

On-site lab testing

PCR tests with immediate results for flu, strep, COVID-19, and RSV

Rapid STI and HIV testing

X-ray services with rapid radiologist interpretation

EKGs

Telehealth consultations, when needed, with cardiology, emergency medicine, ENT (ear, nose, and throat), ophthalmology, orthopedics, pediatrics and spine specialists

Language interpretation, including ASL

Gallaudet University students will now have more medical support near their school thanks to the expanded hours offered from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily. This means students will no longer have to wait to address health concerns when student health services is closed.

"For over 10 years, MedStar Health has been our trusted medical team for the Gallaudet University Athletics Department," said Mariko Kobanawa, LAT, ATC, head athletic trainer, health & wellness athletics liaison and health care administrator for Gallaudet University. "Their patient-centered approach, unwavering compassion, and commitment to accessibility set them apart, and they have been a critical part of our sports medicine team in caring for our athletes. With their clinic now located right by our campus, we're excited to continue leaning on MedStar Health to provide accessible care for our deaf and hard of hearing community."

All 35 MedStar Health Urgent Care locations are open seven days a week. A fifth DC location is slated to open in the Van Ness neighborhood in early 2027.

To learn more about urgent care at MedStar Health please visit: MedStar Health Urgent Care.

Frequently Asked Questions About MedStar Health Urgent Care

Does MedStar Health Urgent Care accept insurance?

Most major insurance plans are accepted, as well as in-state Medicaid and Medicare, supplemental insurance, and self-pay patients.

Are appointments needed for MedStar Health Urgent Care?

A place in line can be reserved online or walk-ins are welcome at any location at any time.

How can patients access MedStar Health Urgent Care test results?

MedStar Health Urgent Care is connected to the patient portal. Patients can access health records, test results, appointments, prescriptions, and messages with their physicians and other clinicians online.

Can patients have a virtual appointment with MedStar Health Urgent Care?

Yes! MedStar eVisit allows patients to have access to telehealth appointments anywhere in the MedStar Health service area. This service is available to patients 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Learn more about MedStar eVisit here.

Can MedStar Health Urgent Care refer patients to a specialist for follow-up care?

If the Urgent Care clinician decides additional follow up or evaluations are needed, they can make a referral to any number of specialists. Thanks to its vast connected network, MedStar Health can refer patients to a variety of experts to make getting additional care easy.

SOURCE MedStar Health