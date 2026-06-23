New Members to Join the NRMP Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) is pleased to introduce five new members to its 20-member Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the NRMP Board, I'm proud to welcome our new members," said Natasha Bray, DO, Chair of the NRMP Board. "It is always gratifying to witness the energy and enthusiasm they bring to discussions and the fresh perspectives they contribute to the issues before the NRMP. I know they will support the organization's continued focus on service and thought leadership for the community."

Humza Ahmed is a rising third-year medical student at Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine in Glendale, AZ where he serves as Class Council Secretary. Prior to enrolling in medical school, Mr. Ahmed worked as a healthcare revenue cycle analyst for the Huron Consulting Group. He also served as a mentor to high school and college students, supporting and guiding their efforts in admissions applications. Mr. Ahmed received his bachelor's degree in integrated health studies with a minor in psychology from the University of Chicago.

Jason Collins is a rising third-year medical student at Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) in Rootstown, OH. For the past two years, he has served as one of two student voting members on the university's Curriculum Committee, participating in several task forces including one focusing on M1 curriculum. Prior to medical school, Mr. Collins was an investment analyst with GLASfunds and since 2020 has served as a licensed emergency medical technician in Ohio. Mr. Collins received his bachelor's degree in economics with minors in biology and chemistry from Case Western Reserve University.

Nicholas Leighton, MD is a rising PGY3 resident in the General Surgery program at the University of Southern California (USC). He was awarded 'Intern of the Year' as a PGY1 at USC after having been inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society and the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society as a medical student. Prior to enrolling in medical school, Dr. Leighton served as an advocacy and strategic alliances consultant for Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America as well as an intern with the American Medical Association Foundation. He received his bachelor's degree in medical anthropology from Northwestern University and his medical degree from The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Steven D. Pletcher, MD, is director of the Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery residency program and Vice Chair for Education at the University of Californica, San Francisco (UCSF). Dr. Pletcher has long-standing expertise in strengthening and advancing the transition to residency, most notably through his pioneering work introducing preference signaling into the Otolaryngology application process. Lessons learned from that initiative have advanced understanding and implementation of preference signaling across multiple specialties. Dr. Pletcher is the recipient of the GME Excellence and Innovation Award from UCSF and the past Chair of the Otolaryngology Program Directors Organization. He earned a bachelor's degree in molecular biophysics and biochemistry from Yale University and his medical degree from the University of California, Los Angles.

Marcy L. Verduin, MD, is a founding faculty member and current senior associate dean for medical education at the University of Central Florida (UCF) College of Medicine in Orlando. Deeply committed to medical education, career counseling, mentorship, and a transparent transition to residency, Dr. Verduin has built a career focused on teaching, research, and service. She is the current president of the American College of Psychiatrists and is the former national chair of the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) Group on Student Affairs. Dr. Verduin is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Hippocratic Oath Award (2022-2024, UCF) for dedication to teaching excellence and the Roberts Award for inspirational mentorship from the Association for Academic Psychiatry. Dr. Verduin earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the New School of Florida before graduating first in class from the University of Florida College of Medicine. She is board certified in Psychiatry and Addiction Psychiatry.

"Every year we receive applications from members of the UME and GME communities who seek to support and advance the transition to residency with a range of talents and experiences. This year is no exception," said NRMP President and CEO Donna L. Lamb, DHSc, MBA, BSN. "I look forward to working with Mr. Ahmed, Mr. Collins, Dr. Leighton, Dr. Pletcher, and Dr. Verduin and learning how each will leverage their skills, insights, and unique capabilities."

The terms of the NRMP's newly appointed Board members will commence on July 1. The NRMP gratefully acknowledges the service and support of the following individuals, whose terms on the Board expire June 30:

E. Sander Connolly, MD

Kathy Lazarus, MD

Dakota Marshall, DO

Sujay Ratna, MD Candidate

Acacia Williams, MD, MBA

About NRMP

The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) is a private, non-profit organization established in 1953 to provide an orderly and fair mechanism for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency and fellowship positions with the preferences of clinical program directors. The NRMP conducts the annual Main Residency Match® for more than 48,000 registrants and the Specialties Matching Services for more than 70 subspecialty Fellowship Matches.

To schedule an interview with NRMP President and CEO Donna L. Lamb, DHSc, contact [email protected].

SOURCE National Resident Matching Program