New Memoir and Practical Guide Shares How One Father Approached High Conflict Co-Parenting with Love Over Anger

GULF BREEZE, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Calling Out the Shadows: A Father's Stand Against the Current" (ISBN: 979-8-9953351-6-0) is a memoir released June 16 through Neal Winsomer Publishing LLC. Over the course of 10 years, the author, Neal Winsomer, observed, recorded and reflected on the challenging dynamics of co-parenting in a high-conflict environment. What emerged was not only a personal account, but a thoughtful examination of how difficult behaviors were identified over time, how they were navigated with intention, and what hard-won lessons were learned along the way.

Built from 999 documented hours of writing, the book offers a measured, grounded perspective on one of the most emotionally complex situations a parent can face — and charts a path toward clarity, boundaries and healing.

"What began as a letter to my daughter turned into a memoir and a practical guide," says Winsomer.

Written with empathy and care, the book speaks to anyone who may be navigating a relationship — past or present — with someone who exhibits narcissistic traits or has Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD). It offers thoughtful guidance on how to respond, react and reset when toxic communication is directed your way.

A central theme throughout is that Winsomer believes the healthiest and most effective responses are those that rise above — ones that deliberately avoid mirroring the same tactics or characteristics being used against you.

A restricted language framework of 2,150 words and phrases was applied throughout the manuscript's narrative chapters — serving genuine voice, legal durability and platform compliance simultaneously.

This is not a prescriptive guide. It's one man's account of what he did and how he stayed focused on his daughter.

The 10 appendices translate that experience into tools others can actually use and include:

An A-to-Z behavioral reference list covering narcissistic traits and tactics

24 identified deflective and evasive communication patterns for high conflict co-parenting

AI-supported court documentation frameworks for building credible, durable records

A protected narrative approach for telling sensitive stories with legal and platform compliance

"Calling Out the Shadows" is available in:

Paperback: 979-8-9953351-1-5

Hardcover: 979-8-9953351-6-0

eBook: 979-8-9953351-7-7

Audiobook: 979-8-9953351-2-2

Skimmer Edition eBook: 979-8-9953351-3-9

Large Print Edition Volume 1 979-8-9953351-4-6

Large Print Edition Volume 2 979-8-9953351-8-4

Large Print Edition Volume 2 979-8-9953351-8-4 Library Audio Edition: 979-8-9953351-0-8

ABOUT NEAL WINSOMER

Neal Winsomer is the author and creator of "Protected Narrative Pathway Solutions" — a structured approach to help individuals share sensitive stories with security and authenticity. "Calling Out the Shadows" is his first book. He consults, speaks and offers strategic guidance for those ready to bring their stories from the shadows into the light.

ABOUT NEAL WINSOMER PUBLISHING LLC

Neal Winsomer Publishing is a small imprint serving as the author's home for his works and is a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA).

MORE INFORMATION

https://nealwinsomer.com/

https://nealwinsomerpublishing.com/

MULTIMEDIA

Photo 300dpi: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0616-s2p-cotshadows-300dpi.webp

Photo Caption: "Calling Out the Shadows" by Neal Winsomer.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Neal Winsomer

of Neal Winsomer Publishing, LLC

+1-904-736-5175

[email protected]

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SOURCE Neal Winsomer Publishing LLC