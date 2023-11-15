Bugha's End Game Has Reached over 5.1 Million Unique Players

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Bugha's End Game," the groundbreaking custom map in Fortnite created by Dignitas, subsidiary of New Meta Entertainment, Inc, ("NME") and world-renowned professional gamer Bugha, has received a prestigious nomination for The Game Awards in the new 'Best in UEFN' category. The nomination comes on the heels of "Bugha's End Game" achieving remarkable success since its release, captivating the gaming community with its innovative gameplay and design.

New Meta Entertainment’s Dignitas and “Bugha's End Game” Receive Coveted Game Awards Nomination

Nominees for The Game Awards are chosen by an international jury of over 100 global media and influencer outlets, selected for their history of critical video game evaluation. As part of The Game Awards' commitment to honoring excellence in the industry, the nomination reflects "Bugha's End Game"'s exceptional qualities that have resonated with players and industry experts alike. In addition to a jury vote, The Game Awards allows fans to vote for their favorite maps within Fortnite's new TGA Voting hub. You can find the instructions and how to vote for Bugha's End Game here: bit.ly/tgafortnite

Since its launch, "Bugha's End Game" has welcomed an astonishing 5.1 million unique players into its virtual arena. In 3 months, the map has become one of the most popular destinations on the Fortnite platform. With over 15.5 million plays recorded, the game mode has proven to be an unparalleled success, resonating with both casual players and the competitive gaming community.

"I am incredibly honored and grateful to be nominated for 'Best in UEFN' at The Game Awards 2023," remarked Bugha. "This recognition means the world to me, and I want to express my deepest thanks to the Fortnite fans who have supported me on this incredible journey!"

"We are honored to be nominated for 'Best in UEFN' at The Game Awards 2023 alongside the phenomenal Bugha," said Michael Prindiville, CEO of NME and Dignitas. "This recognition is a testament to the innovative spirit that drives Dignitas, pushing the boundaries of Fortnite in both competitive excellence and community engagement. Our journey to becoming the number one organization for Fortnite content is a collective effort, and we're grateful to The Game Awards and the entire Dignitas community for this incredible acknowledgment."

The game mode in "Bugha's End Game," hailed by fans and gaming media alike as "a brilliant take on Late Game Arena," showcases the most exciting gameplay that Fortnite has to offer by simulating the end of intense Battle Royale games. The game mode has garnered the dedication of Bugha's passionate fans and the interest of the Fortnite community and has been recognized as a well-designed custom experience. Thousands of professional players are similarly engaged with the map, utilizing it as a helpful tool to warm up for competitive play in Fortnite's weekly tournaments.

Capitalizing on the success of "Bugha's End Game," Dignitas partnered with the MIKE AND IKE Brand to bring the iconic candy brand to the millions of players on Fortnite. In one of the first brand integrations seen on a map of this scale and reception, players are greeted with custom MIKE AND IKE banners and billboards placed throughout each of the six islands that make up the experience, with an additional integration being found in the game's lobby centered around a golden statue of the game's namesake, Bugha. Tactile integration into a top-performing Fortnite custom map is one of the most effective and authentic avenues for brands to get in front of the hard-to-reach audiences that make up the gaming community.

Fans of Dignitas and "Bugha's End Game" have participated in weekly community tournaments over the past several weeks in the game, each of which were presented by MIKE AND IKE. These MIKE AND IKE Community Tournaments saw players across all levels of play compete against each other for a share of a weekly prize pool and for a chance to have their gamertag proudly placed directly onto the trophy within the "Bugha's End Game" lobby.

New Meta Entertainment hopes to pioneer a new tool in the marketer's playbook by authentically integrating forward-thinking brands directly into the game of Fortnite through a map that captures the essence of what has made Fortnite a global phenomenon since its release 6-years ago. This signals a shift away from the historical strategy of releasing a purely branded map experience which has at times left players struggling to draw the connection to the game they grew to love.

For additional details on how your company can activate and integrate within Fortnite with Dignitas, please reach out to [email protected].

For more information about The Game Awards, visit https://thegameawards.com/ .

"Bugha's End Game" is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc. For media inquiries and partners please contact [email protected] and for more information about Dignitas and Bugha's collaboration,visit Dignitas.gg and @DignitasFN on X (formerly Twitter).

ABOUT NEW META ENTERTAINMENT, INC.: DIGNITAS & RAIDIANT

Since its formation in 2003, Dignitas has established itself as one of the most successful esports organizations in the world, amassing 18 World Championships across multiple gaming titles. In September 2016, Dignitas was acquired by the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a diverse, global portfolio of sports and entertainment franchises and properties that includes the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and more. Dignitas is the esports organization within New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), a new media sports and entertainment company founded in May 2019 by an investor group that includes HBSE, Susquehanna International Group and Delaware North, among others. Dignitas currently fields teams in three of esports' largest and most popular games: Fortnite, League of Legends, and Rocket League. In 2021, NME launched Raidiant, a first-of-its-kind, esports team agnostic, platform to empower women in gaming through resources and events. With content studios and player wellness facilities in Greater New York City and Los Angeles, NME is a leader dedicated to esports athletes, digital influencers, and entertainment game-changers.

Map Info:

"Bugha's End Game"

Code: 4294-2523-7409

Dignitas