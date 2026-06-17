New Meta‑Analysis Confirms CurraNZ as a Clinically Researched Natural Supplement with Top‑Tier Evidence for Enhancing Fat Burning During Exercise

LONDON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A major new systematic review and meta‑analysis1 has confirmed that the proprietary New Zealand blackcurrant extract, CurraNZ, significantly shifts the body's fuel use during exercise towards fat, cementing the high-potency supplement's position as a clinically researched natural product with top‑tier evidence for enhancing fat burning during exercise.

Published in the Journal of Dietary Supplements, the analysis pooled data from 15 controlled human trials involving 226 participants and showed that the 35% blackcurrant anthocyanin extract increases fat oxidation during exercise by 0.042 g/min and decreases carbohydrate oxidation by 0.099 g/min compared with control (P < 0.001 and P = 0.012, respectively). Extrapolating across a training week of five 60–90-minute sessions, that's an extra 15–20 grams of fat your body is choosing to burn rather than store.

All studies used the same proprietary, standardized New Zealand blackcurrant extract – CurraNZ™ – across cycling and treadmill‑based exercise in active men and women.

"CurraNZ doesn't just talk about fat‑burning – it delivers measurable, repeated changes in how the body uses fuel during exercise," said lead author, Dr Matthew Cook, Senior Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Science at the University of Worcester. "These are big, credible effects for a berry‑derived supplement, backed by multiple high‑quality human trials."

What these numbers mean in real‑world terms

At first glance, an extra 0.042 g/min of fat oxidation sounds small, but over a typical workout it becomes meaningful – especially on top of normal fat use:

Over 60 minutes of steady exercise, that's about 2.5 grams of additional fat burned.

Over 90 minutes, around 3.8 grams extra fat.

Over 2 hours, roughly 5 grams extra fat – in addition to all the fat you would usually burn at that intensity.

Individual CurraNZ studies report ~20–30% higher exercise fat oxidation versus placebo in cycling and running protocols at moderate intensities, and up to 27% higher mean fat oxidation in a 120‑minute cycling test in trained females.

Resting data in men show average increases of ~21% in fat oxidation after 14 days of CurraNZ, with some individuals experiencing rises of up to 61%, mimicking the fat‑burning adaptations typically seen after 1–3 months of endurance training.

"These effects put CurraNZ in the same conversation as, and in some contexts ahead of, many established 'fat‑burning' ingredients – but without stimulants," said Dr Cook, who conducted the first performance study on the supplement in 2015, which revealed this metabolic-enhancing effect. "We're seeing consistent shifts toward greater fat use, both at rest and during exercise, in peer‑reviewed, placebo‑controlled trials."

Heavier and more "carb‑dependent" individuals may benefit most

The meta‑analysis and underlying trials identify that the response to CurraNZ is not one‑size‑fits‑all – and that's good news for people who struggle with fat burning:

In women, those with higher body fat mass show larger increases in fat oxidation – up to 200% - when taking New Zealand blackcurrant extract.

Individuals who are more carb‑dependent during exercise (higher baseline RER) tend to experience bigger shifts toward fat use with CurraNZ.

"For both athletes and everyday exercisers, that's a powerful message," said Dr Cook. "If you're the person who naturally burns more carbohydrate and carries more body fat, CurraNZ is exactly the kind of targeted support the data say you're likely to respond to."

From elite performance to public health

Mechanistic work cited in the review shows that blackcurrant anthocyanins up‑regulate genes involved in energy expenditure and promote greater use of intramuscular triglycerides in type I muscle fibres, providing a biological explanation for the repeatedly observed increases in fat oxidation.

For endurance athletes, this translates into:

Better preservation of limited glycogen stores,

Stronger late‑race performance, and

A more efficient use of internal fat reserves during long events.

For active members of the general public, it supports training at fat‑max intensities, which is associated with reductions in body mass, total fat mass and abdominal fat over time when combined with regular exercise.

A global benchmark for polyphenol‑based fat‑burning science

Every trial in the meta‑analysis used CurraNZ®'s proprietary New Zealand blackcurrant extract, making this one of the most comprehensively researched polyphenol‑based supplements in sports and metabolic nutrition.

"Globally, there is huge demand for safe, natural ways to improve metabolic health and performance," said Dr Cook. "CurraNZ now stands as a benchmark for a natural ingredient with robust human evidence for enhancing fat burning during exercise – not through hype, but through hard data."

Unique Quality and Science – The Enzans® Factor

The health and sports benefits of CurraNZ® are characterized by Enzans®, key identifiers of the high-potency New Zealand blackcurrant bioactives that deliver the unique, proven, broad-spectrum properties of the supplement.

Only the CurraNZ® Enzans® have been proven in an international program of peer-reviewed health and sports research, making our proprietary formulation the most researched and trusted blackcurrant extract supplement in the world.

With adulterated blackcurrant products on the rise and many claiming false equivalence with CurraNZ, consumers must look for the CurraNZ and Enzans® trademarks to ensure they are choosing the authentic, science-backed supplements.

Reference

Cook, M. D., Bateman, J. J., & Willems, M. E. T. (2026). Blackcurrant Anthocyanin Supplementation Alters Exercise-Induced Substrate Utilization - A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Journal of Dietary Supplements, 23(2), 290–305. https://doi.org/10.1080/19390211.2026.2624114

SOURCE CurraNZ