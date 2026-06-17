New Mexico Veterans Integration Centers Receives $25,000 Donation from PMI U.S. to Expand Veteran Housing and Support Services

Funding will strengthen efforts to end veteran homelessness and expand access to critical full range services across New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Mexico Veterans Integration Centers (NMVIC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans and their families achieve stable housing, financial security, and a renewed sense of community, today announced a $25,000 donation from PMI U.S. This funding will support NMVIC's ongoing efforts to expand housing capacity, enhance supportive services, and reach more veterans across the state, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

Founded in 2005 to address the growing crisis of veteran homelessness and the lack of coordinated services statewide, NMVIC delivers comprehensive, integrated support that includes housing assistance, employment services, and behavioral health support. Each year, the organization serves more than 1,100 families and provides rapid re-housing for over 325 veteran households, helping them secure long-term housing stability and independence.

"Ending veteran homelessness requires a coordinated, compassionate approach that meets veterans where they are," said Brock Wolff, Chief Executive Officer of NMVIC. "Our team works every day to ensure that those who have served our country have access to safe housing, meaningful employment, and the support systems they need to thrive. With continued community support and corporate partners like PMI U.S., we are able to expand our reach and deepen our impact across New Mexico."

NMVIC's core programs include transitional and permanent housing solutions, individualized case management, mental health and wellness components, employment readiness and placement services, and access to food and other essential resources. Through its "Housing First" and "No Wrong Door" approach, the organization removes barriers to care and provides tailored support, contributing to housing stability rates of approximately 80 percent among program participants.

"This partnership reflects a shared commitment to ensuring veterans have access to stable housing and the support systems they need to succeed," said Lisa Rechsteiner, Sr. Manager of Civil Society at PMI U.S. "We're proud to support organizations like NMVIC that deliver measurable impact for members, veterans, and their families."

Looking ahead to 2027, NMVIC plans to expand its transitional housing campus, enhance access to behavioral health and workforce development services, and increase outreach efforts in rural and tribal communities where access to resources can be limited. The organization will also continue hosting food drives, community outreach events, and program expansion initiatives to meet growing demand.

About New Mexico Veterans Integration Centers (NMVIC)

Founded in 2005, New Mexico Veterans Integration Centers (NMVIC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving veterans and their families across New Mexico. NMVIC delivers comprehensive services, including housing assistance, case management, employment support, food access, and behavioral health resources, designed to end veteran homelessness and promote long-term stability. With a commitment to a "Housing First" and "No Wrong Door" approach, NMVIC provides individualized support that empowers veterans to regain independence and reintegrate into their communities. Learn more at www.nmvic.org.

PMI U.S.: Invested in America

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the approximately 25 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,000 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Aurora, Colorado, Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

References to "PMI" mean the Philip Morris International family of companies. "PMI U.S.," "we," "our," and "us" refer to one or more PMI U.S. businesses.

SOURCE New Mexico Veterans Integration Centers