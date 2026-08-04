New "My Hero Academia" Anime Game App "My Hero Academia UNITED SURVIVAL" Surpasses 800,000 Pre-Registrations! Additional Rewards Confirmed--Launching August 6!

TOKYO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that the official launch date for its new game app based on the "My Hero Academia" anime series, developed under license from the My Hero Academia Production Committee, "My Hero Academia UNITED SURVIVAL", has been set for August 6, 2026. Additionally, global pre-registrations have surpassed 800,000, and additional pre-registration rewards have been confirmed.

My Hero Academia UNITED SURVIVAL Pre-Registration Page

Global pre-registrations have surpassed 800,000!

App Store (*Excluding certain regions)

https://mhahs.go.link/1UcWM

https://mhahs.go.link/1UcWM Google Play (*Excluding certain regions)

https://mhahs.go.link/4GGZF

https://mhahs.go.link/4GGZF Official Pre-Registration Website

https://www.heroaca-unitedsurvival.com/en/

800,000 Pre-Registrations Achieved! Additional Milestone Rewards Revealed—Reach 1,000,000 to Unlock LR Collection "Stand Victorious!" ×1!

800,000 Milestone: LR Collection "How I Became the World's Greatest Hero" x1

900,000 Milestone: Heavy Dumbbell (All Might) x5, Herostone x100

1,00,000 Milestone: LR Collection "Stand Victorious!" x1

Pre-Registration Rewards Achieved So Far

For details regarding pre-registration milestone rewards, please check our official website and official X account.

My Hero Academia UNITED SURVIVAL official website:

https://www.heroaca-unitedsurvival.com/en/

My Hero Academia UNITED SURVIVAL official X account:

https://x.com/MHA_HS_en

About "My Hero Academia UNITED SURVIVAL"

◆Fast,Intuitive Action Game!

Unleash your Quirk and dominate hordes of enemies in explosive action combat!

◆Build your own 3-person squad!

A colorful cast of heroes and villains awaits!

◆Unleash flashy ultimate moves!

Combine your Quirks and unleash powerful combo attacks!

◆A unique experience every run!

Experience a roguelite adventure that evolves with every upgrade!

◆Exclusive content only here!

Experience not only the original MHA story, but also exclusive game-original storylines and never-before-seen special moves!

About the "My Hero Academia" anime series

The "My Hero Academia" anime series is based on the popular manga by Kohei Horikoshi, which was serialized for ten years in Weekly Shonen Jump (published by Shueisha) and has surpassed 100 million copies in circulation worldwide.

The story is set in a world where approximately 80% of the population possesses supernatural abilities known as "Quirks."

High school student Izuku Midoriya (also known as "Deku") and his classmates at U.A. High School strive to become Heroes—professionals who protect society from disasters and "Villains" who abuse their Quirks—in this unfolding story of growth, battle, and friendship.

Copyright

© K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project

Overview of My Hero Academia UNITED SURVIVAL

Title: My Hero Academia UNITED SURVIVAL

Release Date: August 6, 2026

Distribution: KLab Inc.

Platform: App Store / Google Play / PC (Windows)

Region: Worldwide (Excluding Mainland China)

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Copyright: © K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project © KLabGames / gumi

Official X Account: https://x.com/MHA_HS_en

All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About KLab

KLab is a leader in online mobile gaming. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company is listed on the Prime Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. With its emphasis on quality and innovative games, KLab continues to grow at a rapid pace, expanding beyond the Japanese market with an office in Shanghai.

For more information about KLab, please visit https://www.klab.com/en/.

Additional Assets: HERE

SOURCE KLab Inc.