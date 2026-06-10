New Nonprofit Connects High School Students to In-Demand Career Pathways, Starting in Healthcare and Maritime

Incubated at a Bay Area charter school, Ridgeline launches to bridge the gap between high school and the workforce, giving local students real career exposure before they choose a path

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgeline, a new nonprofit incubated at Making Waves Academy in Richmond, connects Bay Area students–during the critical transition periods before and after high school—to paid work-based learning, industry credentials and career pathways in high-demand sectors. Starting with programs for healthcare and maritime industries, Ridgeline has partnered with Kaiser Permanente, Contra Costa College, the Working Waterfront Coalition and 20+ local high schools to bring students the skills, social capital and career clarity needed to thrive in today's world of work.

More than half of recent college graduates are working in jobs that don't require a degree, and nearly half remain underemployed a decade later. Meanwhile, more than 4 million young Americans ages 16–24 are neither working nor in school — three-quarters of them have a high school diploma or some college. The data suggests that too many students arrive at college without the direction or real-world experience to make the most of college.

"Too many students are asked to make big decisions about their future without ever having set foot in a workplace—which means their choices about college or careers aren't really choices at all," said Patrick O'Donnell, co-founder and CEO of Ridgeline. "Individual schools were never designed to track shifting labor-market demand, build work-based learning programs with employers, coach students through this exploration, or offer direct internship and job placements. We're building Ridgeline to do exactly that."

The idea for Ridgeline was born at Making Waves, a public charter school and college success nonprofit in Richmond, supporting first-generation students through college and into careers. Making Waves has a long track record of success with ninety-six percent of graduates enrolling in college, and graduates carrying less than $2,000 in average college tuition debt. Making Waves began expanding its model to help its alumni thrive: piloting new career exploration and work-based learning programs that gave students real exposure to high-demand fields before committing to a path. The response was immediate. Applications outpaced available spots three to four times across every program, drawing students from more than 20 Bay Area high schools.

"For thirty years, Making Waves has done something remarkable: we've sent first-generation students to college at rates most schools never achieve. But students' preferences are evolving and they want our help to think more expansively about their future," said Alton B. Nelson, Jr., the CEO of Making Waves Academy. "Ridgeline is answering the call with a new kind of intermediary organization that's built to connect students to careers as effectively as we've connected them to college."

This summer, Ridgeline will expand its healthcare career pathway—which has already reached more than 125 Bay Area high schoolers through previous cohorts—and launch its new maritime career pathway. Programs kicking off in July include the HealthWorks: Certified Nursing Assistant program and the Hands-On Deck: maritime career intensive.

"Ridgeline gives students something most never get: a real look at how healthcare actually works, not just a career day," said Lori Blok, Program Director, Nuclear Medicine, at Kaiser Permanente School of Allied Health Sciences. "These students show up with a genuine curiosity about the field and a readiness to dig in. This is my second year working with Patrick and his team, and I keep coming back because what they've built benefits everyone from the students, to our patients, to the whole community."

For more information, please visit ridgelinepathways.org.

About Ridgeline

Ridgeline connects young people aged 16-22 to high-wage careers, and connects employers to job-ready talent. Incubated by Making Waves Education Foundation, Ridgeline coordinates with employers, colleges and high schools to design career pathways backward-mapped from employer demand — then delivers them to students through career exploration, paid work-based learning, credentialing, and internship and job placements. Starting in healthcare and maritime, Ridgeline draws students from 20+ San Francisco Bay Area high schools. Learn more at ridgelinepathways.org.

SOURCE Ridgeline