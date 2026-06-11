New NPG Forum Paper Examining Modern Environmental Crises and Population Growth

Examining the Growing Strain that Population Expansion Places on Natural Resources and Ecosystems Worldwide

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Negative Population Growth, Inc. (NPG) has published a new Forum paper, Under Pressure: How Population is Putting the US and Our Planet in Peril, by environmental studies expert and author Nathanial Gronewold. The paper examines a range of escalating environmental challenges — including plastic pollution, biodiversity loss, overfishing, groundwater depletion, and climate change — and argues that continued population growth is intensifying pressures on natural systems both in the United States and globally.

In the paper, Gronewold reflects on the environmental progress achieved during the second half of the twentieth century through landmark legislation such as the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act, and Superfund Act. While acknowledging that these laws led to major environmental improvements even as the U.S. population grew by roughly 140 million people, he argues that many of today's environmental crises are more complex, global in scale, and increasingly difficult to address. "Today, we're facing environmental crises related to overpopulation: our plastic-filled oceans, groundwater depletion, over-fishing, a new extinction crisis, and climate change, just to name a few," Gronewold writes. "No eco-legislation wave is coming to save us this time."

The paper highlights mounting concerns over ocean plastic pollution, citing the growth of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch and the spread of microplastics throughout ecosystems and even the human body. Gronewold argues that rising consumption tied to expanding populations and economic growth is driving the crisis. "One very clear sign of our inability to cope is the massive volume of plastic waste filling our world, especially in the oceans," he states. The paper also examines the global biodiversity crisis, noting that wildlife populations have sharply declined in recent decades as habitat loss, urban expansion, and agricultural development continue to displace species worldwide. "It's not just that we are losing species," Gronewold writes. "The world's wildlife population is far lower today than at any other time in human history."

Climate change and freshwater depletion are also central themes of the paper. Gronewold points to rising greenhouse gas emissions, increasing global temperatures, severe heat events, shrinking snowpack, and worsening drought conditions across the American West. "Climate change – it's real and it's getting worse – despite the current US government position on this topic," he writes. He further warns that growing populations and rising resource demand are placing unsustainable pressure on freshwater systems, including the Colorado River and the Ogallala Aquifer. "Booming populations have taxed groundwater and surface water to their limits," Gronewold states. "Now, the world's climate is no longer cooperating or helping us keep ahead of overuse."

NPG maintains that continued population growth remains a significant driver of environmental degradation, habitat loss, resource depletion, and rising ecological pressures. The organization believes that broader public awareness and discussion surrounding population growth are essential to building a more sustainable future. As debates continue over climate resilience, conservation, infrastructure, and resource use, NPG argues that recognizing the environmental impacts of population growth is necessary to protecting biodiversity, preserving natural resources, and improving long-term environmental sustainability.

Since 1972, NPG has worked to educate both the public and policy leaders about the impacts of overpopulation. With a steadfast commitment to reducing population growth to achieve a sustainable balance with our environmental resources, NPG continues to be a leading voice of reason in a world often driven by the pursuit of perpetual growth. NPG advocates for the adoption of its Proposed National Population Policy, with the goal of eventually stabilizing U.S. population at a sustainable level – far lower than today's. We do not simply identify the problems – we propose solutions. For more information, visit our website at NPG.org, follow us on Facebook @NegativePopulationGrowth or follow us on X @npg_org.

SOURCE Negative Population Growth Inc