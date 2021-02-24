New Online Class for Financial Professionals in Construction Begins New Era of Remote Learning for the Industry

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levelset, the construction software that helps businesses get paid, announced that industry veteran Thea Dudley will teach a class on the Fundamentals of Credit Management. As one of the industry's most recognized personalities, Dudley shares insider knowledge, experience, and stories accumulated over years operating credit departments in the construction and building supply industry. Throughout the course, Thea shares her unique experiences — teaching how to understand the credit fundamentals, build strong relationships, and use processes to make businesses and their credit departments highly successful.

The course is designed as a series of easy-to-digest videos in four lessons:

The basics: How credit management works in construction Payment tools: Mechanics liens, bond claims, and other credit security Collections: Small claims court, lawsuits, bankruptcy, and more Building an A+ credit team: The policies & procedures that fuel business growth

Dudley's class is free and available now exclusively on Levelset, where students can enroll and take the class at their own pace. After completing the class, students are given a certificate. It is the first of many such classes that Levelset plans to release through 2021.

"Thea Dudley has an incredible knack for taking the complexities of the credit professional and making them practical, engaging, and downright entertaining," said Craig Webb, founder of Webb Analytics and former editor of ProSales magazine. "In this online course, she uses years of on-the-job experience and industry knowledge to elevate the most essential skills needed to be a respected credit manager. Anyone taking this class can use these learnings to increase their skills and achieve better outcomes in any situation."

Thea Dudley has over 30 years of experience as a credit professional and served as the Vice President of Financial Services at Guardian Building Products and SRS Distribution. Dudley now runs a consulting business with construction firms nationwide. In addition to her successful career running credit departments, she is also an author, speaker, and columnist for LBM Journal, ProSales Magazine, and Roofers Coffee Shop. Her forthcoming book The Credit Overlord's Guide to Credit & Collections is a companion to the Levelset course and will teach readers how to deal with cranky customers, bad bosses, and snarky sales reps as a credit professional in construction.

"Credit managers have a very stressful, demanding, and often misunderstood role in the business," Dudley said. "They have the ability to be the most respected and impactful members of their company. In this class, I want to help credit managers at every experience level communicate effectively, partner with the sales team, protect against risk, and — most importantly — help their company grow."

In her free online class, Dudley will reframe how credit managers think about their role within the company. Thea coaches students to learn from real-life lessons they can put into practice and become the credit manager everyone wants on their team. After completing the class, students will receive a Certificate of Completion to confirm their knowledge of these fundamentals. Students will leave the class inspired to implement Thea's teachings into their personal workflows, and the company's overall processes.

Students in Thea's class will also have access to Levelset's online community , where Thea answers questions from students, weekly webinars on a variety of specific payment topics, and hundreds of articles focused on construction financial management roles.

About Levelset

Levelset's products help millions in the construction industry each year to make payment paperwork and compliance easier, get cash faster, monitor the risk on jobs and contractors, and better understand payment processes and rules.

Media Contact:

Ledora Brown

813-352-1612 (Direct)

[email protected]

www.Newswire.com

SOURCE Levelset