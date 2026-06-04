New Online Training Initiative Equips First Responders to Support Traumatized Children and Families on Crime Scenes

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Trauma-Informed Policing (TIP Center), led by Family Service of Rhode Island (FSRI) has launched a new online trauma-informed policing training for first responders on understanding and responding to traumatized children on crime scenes. The training also highlights the benefits of FSRI's best practice GO TEAM®, police-social service co-response approach and opportunities for police departments to launch their own GO TEAMs in the respective communities.

Nationwide, only 1% of police academy training focuses on child or youth-specific topics, yet over 100,000 victims reported to law enforcement across the country each year are under 19 years old. In Rhode Island in 2024, police reports indicate that children were present at 24% of domestic violence incidents resulting in arrests. With a significant number of children present during 9-1-1 emergency calls as victims or witnesses, there is an urgent need for specialized first responder training to mitigate the harmful of effects of trauma exposure and ensure families are linked to supportive services to reduce the risk of revictimization and repeat 9-1-1 calls to the same households.

"The trauma-informed policing model is so beneficial to improve lives in communities," said Colonel Hugh Clements, Retired Chief of Police for Providence Police Department, and Vice President for Public Safety and Emergency Management and Chief of Police at Brown University. "Additionally, the value added to wellness, safety, and emotional well-being of police officers is significant. When officers drive away, they know now that they really helped a family and the community as they leave the call."

"As a police chief, you need to think about what you could provide your officers with to build trust in the community. What kind of tools do you want to put on their belts?" said Colonel Oscar Perez, Chief of Police for Providence Police Department. "The co-response model ensures your department has the right tools for many community needs."

The TIP Center's Learning Management System (LMS) was built for law enforcement realities, in close collaboration with the Providence Police Department, a FSRI GO TEAM partner for over 20 years. Providence PD and FSRI are recognized leaders in the co-response model and leveraged a nationwide law enforcement survey with 450 plus respondents spanning 37 states when developing the LMS. The LMS is designed for flexible use, with self-paced e-learning, virtual classrooms, and more for law enforcement professionals at all stages of their careers.

"Across the country, municipal leaders are being asked to do more with fewer resources while responding to increasingly complex community needs," said Margaret Holland McDuff, CEO of FSRI. "This training gives police departments practical, proven tools to better support children and families impacted by trauma, while strengthening community trust and improving outcomes. By investing in trauma-informed approaches and co-response models, cities and towns can build safer, healthier communities for the long term."

The TIP Center is led by Director Liz Gledhill, who holds a Master of Public Health degree from Brown University and has spent decades advancing trauma-informed public health and crisis response initiatives across Rhode Island. A longtime advocate for children, families, women, and individuals living with mental illness, she also helped launch Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) programs in Rhode Island, strengthening collaboration among law enforcement, hospitals, behavioral health providers, and state agencies.

More information on the TIP Center's trauma-informed policing learning initiative is available at www.tipcenter.org.

About the TIP Center

The Center for Trauma-Informed Policing (TIP), led by Family Service of Rhode Island (FSRI) is a nationwide initiative designed to transform how law enforcement responds to children and families affected by trauma. Funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative, the TIP Center develops and delivers trauma-informed training and technical assistance to law enforcement agencies nationwide, emphasizing real-world tools, meaningful partnerships, and practical approaches.

CONTACT: Mike Raia, [email protected]

SOURCE Family Service Rhode Island | TIP Center