New Partnership Leads NYNJA To Extend Private Sale and Plans Release of Beta During ICO

In partnership with AMGOO, the NYNJA vOS platform will come pre-installed on millions of smartphones in the Latin American market. This partnership is the first of several that are currently being vetted by NYNJA's founders. Speaking about the extension of the private sale date, Alec Gramont, NYNJA's Co-founder and President went on to say, "The NYNJA vOS platform will be changing global communications and commerce with its release in December this year. Aligning the public sale date with the release of the beta this August will demonstrate to the NYNJA community the power and limitless potential of the NYNJA vOS."

NYNJA looks forward to empowering Latin American users with a multi-currency smart wallet, digital goods and services marketplace and advanced voice, text, file-sharing and video communications. Providing seamless, permissionless access to global markets through the on-demand labor marketplace, NYNJA will provide the platform and the tools for the next 2 billion mobile users to participate and succeed in the rapid growing US$1.7 trillion global freelance economy.

By extending the date of the private sale to August 15th, NYNJA will also have additional time to advance and leverage relationships with the experienced institutional investors and strategic partners in Asia and Europe, multiplying its ability to accelerate distribution and adoption of the NYNJA vOS.

ABOUT NYNJA

NYNJA Group Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based company building the world's first blockchain-enabled virtual operating system to combine communication and commerce in an open and secure global payment platform. NYNJA's next-generation messaging technology connects users to each other and to a vibrant marketplace where everyone can buy and sell digital goods and services with NYNJAcoin and manage their money in a secure NYNJAwallet. In addition to smart contracts, proof of reputation and a host of security and privacy features for individuals, businesses and communities, NYNJA is inviting developers to build applications that will expand the experience for the entire NYNJA community. For more information about NYNJA visit www.nynja.io.

Contact:

Teena Touch

1-415-310-3125

teenatouch@gmail.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-partnership-leads-nynja-to-extend-private-sale-and-plans-release-of-beta-during-ico-300666636.html

SOURCE NYNJA Group Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.nynja.io

