New Pearson and AWS Research: The U.S. Helped Build the AI Economy. The Next Opportunity is Preparing Graduates to Thrive in it

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) today released new research showing that while the United States is a leader in AI innovation, there is more opportunity to prepare students with the skills needed to support an AI-ready workforce.

According to the research, employers place greater value on higher education in the age of AI, colleges and universities are adding more focus on AI, and adoption of AI tools is widespread among students in the United States. However, findings also reveal a disconnect across learning-to-work pathways. Student use of AI isn't consistently aligning with the skills and applications that employers need.

The Data: High Potential, Clear Opportunity

The U.S. report, AI Readiness: Building the Bridge from Higher Education to Work in the United States, draws on more than 500 survey responses from learners, employers, and higher education leaders in the United States, as part of a larger global study.

The U.S. findings reveal a market with greater opportunity if the "frictions" that are slowing progress can be resolved. Key findings include:

Employers are looking to higher education to build AI capability. 69% of U.S. employers believe that AI makes university education more essential, rather than less, in the age of AI.

essential, rather than less, in the age of AI. 80% of U.S. college students report actively using AI tools, yet only 23% receive instruction that includes hands-on, applied use in real-world contexts.

Only 10% of higher education leaders report ongoing, frequent engagement with employers, limiting how effectively curriculum reflects current workforce needs.

Just 12% of employers rate U.S. graduates as "excellent" at evaluating AI outputs, a skill increasingly essential as AI becomes embedded in decision making.

Employers cite adaptability and communication/collaboration as key strengths of American graduates, signaling strong potential when paired with more applied experience.

Art Valentine, Pearson U.S. CEO said, "This research makes clear that AI readiness isn't built by access alone, it's built through real experience. We know U.S. employers value higher education's role in teaching AI, and that student use is widespread. The next phase is embedding AI into how students learn, so they're better prepared for work. That shift, from exposure to application, is where opportunity now sits for institutions, employers, and the broader ecosystem. We have to work together, quickly and with intention."

Valerie Singer, General Manager of Global Education at AWS said,"Students are using AI, but usage alone isn't what employers are looking for. They want evidence that graduates can apply AI to solve real problems. The gap isn't access, it's the distance between exposure and proof. Programs like the AWS Cloud Innovation Centers and Skills to Jobs Tech Alliance give students hands-on experience so they leave with skills they can show, not just tools they've tried. That's how we make sure what students learn actually prepares them for the workforce."

The Solution: From Access to Applied Readiness

The report identifies three priorities for higher education and employers:

Move from AI exposure to applied experience by embedding AI into projects, assessments, internships, and discipline-specific workplace scenarios.

Strengthen faculty capability, so AI-enabled teaching becomes a consistent part of the student experience, not dependent on individual instructors.

Build stronger employer feedback loops so curriculum, assessment, and credentials reflect current workforce needs.

To support this work, the report introduces the AI Readiness Friction Framework, which identifies six barriers slowing progress across the education-to-work pathway: pace, connection, capability, governance, experience, and skills friction. By identifying where the transition from learning to work is breaking down, the framework gives institutions and employers a practical way to prioritize action, close readiness gaps, and help students turn AI exposure into workplace-ready capability.

By combining Pearson's expertise in learning, assessment, and workforce skills with AWS's deep insight into how AI is built, deployed, and governed, the research offers a shared framework for institutions and employers to align around a clearer, more practical definition of AI readiness — and a more direct path to delivering it.

For more information and to view the full U.S. report, please visit pearson.com/power-of-learning/ai-readiness.html.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at plc.pearson.com.

About Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is guided by customer obsession, pace of innovation, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. By democratizing technology for nearly two decades and making cloud computing and generative AI accessible to organizations of every size and industry, AWS has built one of the fastest-growing enterprise technology businesses in history. Millions of customers trust AWS to accelerate innovation, transform their businesses, and shape the future. With the most comprehensive AI capabilities and global infrastructure footprint, AWS empowers builders to turn big ideas into reality. Learn more at aws.amazon.com and follow @AWSNewsroom.

Media contacts

Pearson

Sami Miller: [email protected]

AWS Communications

Imani Pope-Johns: [email protected]

SOURCE Pearson