New Pivot App Launches with Innovative GLP-1 Tracking to Support Personalized Weight Management Journeys

SALT LAKE CITY, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot, a new GLP-1 tracking app designed to help individuals optimize and personalize their weight management experience, today announced it is now available on IOS and Android platforms.

Pivot, a new GLP-1 tracking app

Built for patients using GLP-1 medications, Pivot bridges the gap between prescription and daily adherence, delivering dose tracking, habit logging, and personalized insights that keep users consistent, informed, and motivated. As GLP-1 therapies continue to reshape metabolic health, Pivot gives patients the structure and guidance they need to turn treatment into habit-forming, long-term results.

Key Highlights of the GLP-1 Tracking App Include:

Personalized Progress Tracking: Monitor weight, dosage, symptoms, and key health metrics in one centralized dashboard

Monitor weight, dosage, symptoms, and key health metrics in one centralized dashboard Smart Reminders & Alerts: Never miss a dose with customizable medication and refill notifications

Never miss a dose with customizable medication and refill notifications Side Effect Logging: Track and manage side effects with actionable insights and trends over time

Track and manage side effects with actionable insights and trends over time Nutrition & Habit Support: Integrated tools to log meals, hydration, and lifestyle habits aligned with GLP-1 protocols

Integrated tools to log meals, hydration, and lifestyle habits aligned with protocols Provider-Ready Reports: Generate easy-to-share summaries to support more informed conversations with healthcare providers

Generate easy-to-share summaries to support more informed conversations with healthcare providers Data-Driven Insights: AI-powered (non-medical) recommendations based on user behavior and progress patterns

Pricing & Availability

The GLP-1 tracking app is available starting today on iOS and Android platforms. Pricing includes:

Premium Plan ($7.99/month or $49.99/year): Advanced analytics, personalized recommendations, provider-ready reports, and expanded habit tracking tools

A 7-day free trial of the Premium Plan is available for all new users. The Pivot app is now available to all IOS and Android users. Learn more at trypivot.com .

About Pivot

Pivot is a mobile health platform built for the growing population of individuals managing their health with GLP-1 medications. Designed to complement medical treatment with sustainable behavior change, Pivot combines medication tracking, habit logging, and personalized insights into a single, structured experience. Through dose reminders, weekly progress reports, and an integrated health education library, Pivot helps users stay consistent between clinical touchpoints — turning daily actions into measurable, long-term outcomes.

Media Contact:

Jamie Neider

8015205785

[email protected]

Disclaimer: Pivot is not a medical provider and does not offer medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The app is intended for informational and tracking purposes only. Users should consult their healthcare provider for medical guidance.

SOURCE Pivot