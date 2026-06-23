New Platform Helps Neighbors Share Surplus Food Before It Goes to Waste

Food Finder launches a hyper-local solution to reduce household food waste through community sharing.

PENSACOLA, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Finder, a new hyper-local food sharing platform, is helping neighbors connect with one another to share surplus food before it goes to waste.

From vacations and moves to over-purchasing and changing schedules, households frequently find themselves with perfectly good food that ends up being discarded. Food Finder was created to provide a simple solution by allowing community members to post available food items and connect with nearby neighbors who can use them.

Unlike traditional donation programs, Food Finder focuses on neighborhood-level sharing. A family preparing for vacation, for example, can post unopened eggs, produce, pantry items, or other eligible food products. Nearby users can then claim and pick up those items, reducing waste while helping fellow community members.

"Most people have experienced looking through their refrigerator before a trip and realizing there is food that will likely go unused," said Melissa Lazar, Founder of Food Finder. "Food Finder gives neighbors a practical way to help one another while reducing unnecessary food waste."

Food waste affects communities worldwide, contributing to unnecessary landfill waste while millions of households face rising grocery costs. Food Finder was built on the belief that small actions at the local level can create meaningful change when communities are given an easy way to share resources with one another.

By making it easier for residents to share surplus food locally, Food Finder aims to strengthen neighborhood connections, reduce waste, and encourage a culture of community support.

Food Finder is currently welcoming new users and expanding its community network.

To learn more, visit FoodFinder.Org.

About Food Finder

Food Finder is a hyper-local food sharing platform that connects neighbors with neighbors to reduce food waste and strengthen communities. By making it simple to share surplus food locally, Food Finder helps households reduce waste, support one another, and build stronger neighborhood connections.

Media Contact

Melissa Lazar

Founder, Food Finder

[email protected]

FoodFinder.Org

SOURCE Food Finder