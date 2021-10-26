New Play by New York Times Best-Selling Author Tawni O'Dell to Bow on Broadway

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Windows, a new play written by Tawni O'Dell, adapted from the highly acclaimed top-rated audio drama Closing the Distance, will make its Broadway premiere next Spring.



Closing the Distance, an episodic podcast series performed and recorded by celebrated actors during the early days of the lockdown, received a 5-star rating on Apple podcasts. The cast included Jason Alexander, Tony Danza, William Hurt, Kathleen Turner and Kelli O'Hara, among others.

Playwright Tawni O'Dell Director Sheldon Epps

Windows is directed by accomplished Broadway and West End director Sheldon Epps, who is also known for helming numerous Netflix series, a two-decade affiliation with the Pasadena Playhouse, and current position as Senior Artistic Director of the Ford's Theatre in Washington D.C. With set design by Rob Bissinger and Anita Scala, and costumes by David Woolard, this stunning play featuring 7 uniquely crafted vignettes reflects upon how ordinary people react to extraordinary circumstances. A theatrical piece that will withstand the ages, Windows documents through art a period when the world was united by unprecedented circumstances and time stood still.

Casting by Eisenberg/Beans Casting is currently under way and announcements are forthcoming. Windows is produced by multiple award-winning producers (Tony, Pulitzer Prize, Drama Desk and Billboard Awards) Mitchell Maxwell and Valerie Smaldone, in association with the Audio Drama Initiative.

About Tawni O'Dell:

After nearly two decades at the forefront of critically acclaimed literary fiction, New York Times bestselling novelist Tawni O'Dell has spread her writing wings to include film, podcasts, and live theater. Her play, When It Happens to You, opened off-Broadway in October 2019. Based on her personal experience, the theatrical memoir is about a mother's struggle to help restore a sense of safety and wholeness to her family after her daughter was the victim of a brutal attack. Tawni is the bestselling author of six novels including her latest, the coal town thriller, Angels Burning. Her first novel, Back Roads was an Oprah Winfrey Book Club selection and was made into a film with a screenplay adapted by Tawni. She also wrote and co-produced the popular audio drama, Rewrites. Her novels have been published in over forty countries and her writing has appeared in anthologies, magazines, and newspapers throughout the world.

