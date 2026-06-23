New podcast PLUS ONE WITH LISA AND MORGAN launches June 23, putting Hollywood's 'Best Supporting' in the spotlight

From Lisa Joyner and Morgan Walsh this show turns the tables on celebrity - bringing partners, spouses, and behind-the-scenes forces center stage for an intimate and hilarious look at life as a Plus One.

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when the people who usually stand just outside the spotlight become the main event?

Plus One with Lisa and Morgan, a new podcast hosted by Emmy Award-winning host and producer Lisa Joyner and actress and producer Morgan Walsh, launches June 23 offering a fresh perspective on celebrity through the people who know it best.

Joyner, wife of actor Jon Cryer, and Walsh, wife of actor Matt Walsh, know firsthand what it's like to be the "plus one." On each episode, they sit down with the partners, spouses, and best friends of some of Hollywood's most recognizable names to uncover the fascinating stories of the fame adjacent.

Plus One with Lisa and Morgan reveals the remarkable identities, careers, and contributions of guests whose lives extend far beyond their famous counterparts.

Each episode culminates with a special appearance from the guest's "Headliner"—the celebrity partner audiences know.

The first season features conversations with:

Robin Dearden, joined by Bryan Cranston





Justin Mikita, joined by Jesse Tyler Ferguson





Stephanie Cozart Burton, joined by LeVar Burton





Sarah McHale, joined by Joel McHale





Dr. Tran Ho, joined by Ken Jeong

Through intimate interviews, Plus One with Lisa and Morgan gives a rare glimpse into the relationships, careers, and personal journeys behind some of entertainment's most recognizable names.

Plus One with Lisa and Morgan premieres June 23 and is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube.

About Lisa Joyner

Lisa Joyner is an Emmy Award-winning producer and television host, award-winning podcast producer, and former entertainment reporter. She co-hosted TLC's hit series Long Lost Family, which ran for six seasons, as well as This Is Life Live, the Trading Spaces reunion special and Taken at Birth.

About Morgan Walsh

Morgan Walsh is an actor, writer, producer, and mother of three living in Los Angeles. A former UCB performer, her work has spanned independent features and television series across CBS, BET, HBO, ABC, and more. Walsh co-founded Open Books, a nonprofit organization providing public schools with LGBTQ+ affirming books.

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