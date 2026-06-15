New Popchips Survey Reveals The Nation's Most Real Snacking Habits

The Data Shows That Americans Are Hiding Snack Stashes, Replacing Meals With Snacks, and Making Snacking A Central Part of their Daily Lives

BOONTON, N.J., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Popchips, the original better-for-you potato chip brand, reveals the results from a new survey on the nation's most real, unfiltered snacking habits. According to the national survey from Popchips conducted by Talker Research, Americans are embracing their snack-loving habits more than ever: from admitting to eating an entire bag of chips in one sitting to hiding personal snack stashes throughout the house. The findings suggest that snacks have become an essential part of how Americans experience everything from live sports and television premieres to casual nights spent catching up with friends.

Popchips

The survey of 5,000 U.S. adults from all 50 states finds that snacking has become deeply ingrained in everyday life, highlighting a connection between snacking, pop culture and social bonding. The results also demonstrate how closely entertainment viewing habits and snacking preferences are intertwined. Whether gathering for watch parties, game nights or sports viewing, Americans say snacks help create more authentic, unfiltered moments with friends. The data from this survey of modern snacking trends includes:

Americans Are Officially a Nation of 'Snack People'

79% of Americans consider themselves "snack people," preferring to graze throughout the day rather than stick to traditional meals.

39% admit they've gone entire days without eating a real meal, relying on snacks alone.

53% of Americans have no shame in eating an entire bag of chips in one sitting. Maryland (64%) and Wyoming (63%) topped the list of states most likely to do so.

Nearly one in five Californians (18%) have canceled plans just to stay home and snack, more than any other state.

Americans reach for a snack four times per day, on average.

The afternoon between 12-5 p.m. is the most popular time to snack.

Secret Snack Stashes Are More Common Than You Think

60% of respondents keep secret snack stashes inside their homes. Among them, the bedroom is the most popular hiding spot (67%), followed by the living room (35%), garages, attics and basements (10%), and even bathrooms (8%).

Popular stash locations outside of the home include cars (57%), office desks (41%), a friend or family member's home (23%) and gym lockers (18%).

Snacking Brings Friends Together

53% of Americans say snacking is more enjoyable with friends than alone.

69% say they feel most like their authentic selves when sharing snacks with friends.

Parties (60%) and game nights (59%) rank among the top activities for enjoying snacks together.

Pop Culture Fuels America's Snacking Culture

Americans are most likely to reach for snacks while watching sports (56%) and sitcoms or comedies (54%) with friends.

Georgia (58%) and South Carolina (58%) are the states most likely to say watch parties are the best activity for snacking with friends.

Chips emerged as the preferred snack for viewers watching "The Pitt" (31%), "Abbott Elementary" (22%) and "Industry" (19%).

"Pop culture has a way of bringing people together, and snacking does the same thing." said Nicole Stefanacci, brand manager at Popchips. "Whether you're catching up on the latest episode, hosting a watch party or just rewatching your comfort show with friends, snacks help create those real, unfiltered moments where everyone can relax and be themselves."

Popchips is celebrating those shared moments of snacking, while experiencing pop culture with the launch of the "Always Real" Ultimate Festival Giveaway. The sweepstakes will send one lucky winner and one friend to THAT Austin Music Fest this October, complete with roundtrip airfare, airport transfers, a four-night stay at a luxury 4-star hotel, daily breakfast, two VIP festival passes, and an Always Real snack stash stocked with Popchips favorites. Consumers can enter for a chance to win and learn more at https://popchips.com/pages/ultimategiveaway.

For more details on Popchips and the snacking survey results visit www.popchips.com.

About Popchips

Founded in 2007, Popchips, the original better-for-you potato chip, believes in the freedom to snack. That's why its chips are popped, never fried, through a unique process that combines heat and pressure to pop the perfect chip. With only half the fat of fried potato chips and now made with 100% avocado oil, Popchips uses real, simple ingredients and is gluten-free, kosher, non-GMO, and vegan. For more information on Popchips, visit www.popchips.com or on Instagram @Popchips and TikTok @popchipssnacks.

MEDIA CONTACT

Madison Roszko

(386) 872-2616

[email protected]

www.startrco.com

SOURCE Popchips