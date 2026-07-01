New Primal Announces Nationwide Target Expansion and Snack Mates Line Refresh

Expanded Distribution, Poultry Varieties, and a Redesigned Snack Mates Line Reinforce the Brand's Position as a Key Growth Driver in Meat Snacks

Target Expansion: New Primal increases its retail footprint across Target stores nationwide.

New Primal increases its retail footprint across Target stores nationwide. Strategic Brand Alignment: Arriving on shelves with a refreshed look, the new Snack Mates packaging unifies the visual system of the brand with New Primal, featuring a prominent logo, a two-tone color scheme, and a product-viewing window on the pouch.

Arriving on shelves with a refreshed look, the new Snack Mates packaging unifies the visual system of the brand with New Primal, featuring a prominent logo, a two-tone color scheme, and a product-viewing window on the pouch. Explosive Poultry Dominance: Driven by soaring consumer demand, New Primal's chicken sticks have achieved a 585% growth rate.

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Primal, a pioneer in clean-ingredient meat snacks and maker of the top-selling chicken snack stick across the U.S., is taking over the protein aisle at Target. The brand has announced a major retail expansion, bringing a highly anticipated suite of poultry snacks to Target shoppers across the country. The launch also marks the debut of New Primal's reimagined Snack Mates packaging, unifying its kid-friendly and adult offerings under one cohesive brand identity and reinforcing its commitment to delivering wholesome, protein-packed snacks for the whole family.

New Primal Snack Mates

Designed to meet the surging consumer demand for clean, accessible, on-the-go nutrition, a range of new poultry-based meat snacks will be hitting shelves at Target: Rotisserie Seasoned Chicken Sticks, a perfectly portable snack that delivers the comforting flavor of a classic dinner; and Buffalo Style Chicken Sticks, a classic, tangy snack that's far less messy than wings. Thanks to sustained consumer velocity, the brand will also be increasing the distribution footprint of its Chicken & Maple Snack Mates, a kid-approved blend of all-natural chicken with a hint of sweet maple and Classic Turkey Snack Mates to additional Target stores nationwide.

To maximize the impact of this retail expansion, New Primal is concurrently debuting a packaging redesign for its fan-favorite Snack Mates line. The intentional shift brings the look and feel of the kid-friendly line closer to the holistic New Primal persona, signaling to shoppers that the brand is focused on high-quality protein for the entire family. The refresh is designed to command attention on crowded retail shelves, featuring a more prominent logo, a sleek two-tone color scheme, and a pouch with a clear window to showcase product quality.

This expansion is backed by significant brand excitement. Recent consumer data underscores New Primal's role as a primary growth driver within the $3 billion meat stick market. Fueling this momentum is the explosive popularity of the brand's poultry offerings, with New Primal's chicken sticks experiencing an impressive 585% growth rate. Further, Catalina data indicates that over 60% of Snack Mates purchases are from new category buyers – proving these products aren't just shifting sales, they are actively growing the market.

"Our mission has always been to make healthy snacking effortless for the whole family, and this nationwide Target launch brings that vision to life on a massive scale," said Jason Burke, founder of New Primal. "By rolling out favorite poultry varieties alongside our Snack Mates rebrand, we're sending a clear message in the snack aisle: clean protein is for everyone. Whether you're grabbing a Buffalo Chicken Stick for yourself or Chicken & Maple Snack Mates for your child's lunchbox, you never have to compromise on flavor, real ingredients, and wholesome nutrition."

New Primal's Snack Mates and full-size sticks are crafted with all-natural poultry, and certified gluten-free, soy-free, and low in sugar. The Chicken & Maple and Classic Turkey Snack Mates are packaged in a 5 ct. bag and priced at $5.99. The Rotisserie Seasoned Chicken Sticks and Buffalo Style Chicken Sticks are also sold as a single serving for $2.29 and in a 5 ct. bag for $10.99.

Consumers can shop New Primal's meat snacks at Target stores nationwide and online at target.com. To learn more about New Primal's full product portfolio please visit newprimal.com.

About New Primal

Founded in 2012 by Jason Burke, New Primal is a pioneer in the clean-label snack industry, born from a mission to prove that meat snacks can be both healthy and delicious. Based in Charleston, SC, the brand offers a diverse lineup of high-protein, low-sugar snacks crafted from thoughtfully sourced ingredients, including 100% grass-fed beef and all-natural poultry. Driven by the mantra, "Protein that Keeps Your Pack Moving," New Primal continues to redefine the protein aisle with artisanal quality, a commitment to human health, and bold, fun flavors the whole family can enjoy. For more information, visit newprimal.com.

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SOURCE New Primal