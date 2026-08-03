NEW PRODUCT: New Interactive Factory Microsite Helps Manufacturers Discover Air & Liquid Solutions

CINCINNATI, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EXAIR and BETE have launched a new interactive factory microsite designed to help manufacturers quickly identify products that can improve efficiency, safety, and performance throughout their facility. The digital experience features a fully interactive factory floor map with clickable hotspots positioned throughout key production and maintenance areas. Each hotspot highlights how specific EXAIR & BETE products can be applied in real-world industrial processes, giving users a practical, visual way to explore engineered solutions for their operations.

Digital Plant Floor

The new digital plant allows users to navigate through different areas of a manufacturing facility and interact with application-specific product recommendations. Each hotspot provides product images, concise explanations of how the product functions in that environment, and direct access to product pages for fast, convenient purchasing. From conveying and cooling to blowoff, static elimination, and industrial cleanup, the platform demonstrates how liquid and air solutions integrate into everyday manufacturing challenges. Built to simplify product discovery and improve the customer experience, the microsite offers an engaging new way for engineers, maintenance personnel and plant managers to evaluate solutions tailored to their needs.

This tool is part of EXAIR and BETE's ongoing commitment to providing customers with accessible tools and technical resources for solving industrial challenges. In addition to the new digital experience, EXAIR offers a wide range of support resources, including detailed product line cards, application guides, blog articles, Efficiency Lab, videos, technical documentation, and direct access to Application Engineers for personalized assistance to help customers confidently select the right solution for their application. https://exair.co/micro

For more information contact: EXAIR

11510 Goldcoast Dr.

Cincinnati, OH 45249-1621

Phone: (800) 903-9247

E-mail: [email protected]

https://exair.co/micro

Contact: Pam Starrett

Phone: 800-903-9247

SOURCE Exair Corporation