New ProEssentials v11: Native WinUI Charting Library, 100M Points in 15ms, Following Microsoft's Vision for True Native Swap-Chain Rendering

30 years of evolution in native C++ rendering that bypasses the managed XAML layer entirely and renders straight on the GPU via Direct3D compute shaders, in native x64 and ARM64, ready for Microsoft's Windows on Arm and Copilot+ PCs. A fresh pass of 100M new data points renders to screen in ~65ms. The same engine powers WinUI, WPF, WinForms, MFC, and C++ from one codebase, with .NET 10 — built for real-time scientific, engineering, and financial data.

DALLAS, July 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gigasoft has released ProEssentials v11, bringing its 30-year native C++ charting engine to WinUI. Every other WinUI chart today renders through managed XAML — ProEssentials renders directly to a Direct3D composition swap chain, the native path Microsoft built WinUI around. The result: 100 million data points re-rendered in roughly 15ms, a fully fresh 100M-point frame on screen in about 65ms.

v11 also ships a native ARM64 engine, ProEssentials runs native on Microsoft's Windows on Arm and Copilot+ PCs. .NET 10 arrives across the WinUI, WPF, and WinForms interfaces, with Direct3D compute shaders doing the heavy lifting on every architecture. A side-by-side native WinUI chart performance comparison against the major vendors is published on gigasoft.com.

The engine underneath is the same native C++ core Gigasoft has refined since 1993 — deliberately kept native behind a thin .NET wrapper, never rewritten in managed code. One engine drives WinUI, WPF, WinForms, MFC, and C++, so a chart moves between frameworks by changing the control type, not the charting code. Don't take the numbers on faith — clone the open-source 100M-point WinUI demo and benchmark it on your own hardware.

"ProEssentials is the undisputed heavyweight of Windows desktop charting. Version 11 brings its three-decade native C++ engine to WinUI 3, native ARM64, and .NET 10. We're proud to ship the world's first charting component to faithfully deliver on Microsoft's goal for WinUI as the modern, native, performant interface — presenting directly through a composition swap chain instead of a managed XAML layer," said Robert Dede, founder of Gigasoft.

ProEssentials is not only for shipping products. It is the tool engineers reach for on their own side projects — R&D experiments, rapid prototypes, proof-of-concept demos, test-and-measurement utilities, internal data analysis, and the one-off tools engineering firms are always building. Any company serious about engineering will find countless uses for it, and with v11's AI charting code assistance many of those ideas become working applications in a few hours. Licensing is perpetual and royalty-free, generous for multi-developer teams — worth putting in front of your CTO, CIO, and Chief AI Officer. A no-hassle evaluation download is available at gigasoft.com.

Contact:

Robert Dede, BSEE, Founder

Gigasoft, Inc.

***@gigasoft.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13152577

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Gigasoft, Inc.