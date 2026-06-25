New report: CivicaScript saved patients & payers more than $16 million in generic medicine costs in 2025

Nonprofit pharmaceutical company has delivered nearly $44 million in savings since 2022

LEHI, Utah, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CivicaScript's transparent, nonprofit business model saved patients and payer members more than $16 million in 2025 after they switched to its low-cost generic medicines, the company's new Annual Savings Report shows. Patients saved as much as 91% per claim.

Since the launch of its first product in 2022, CivicaScript has delivered nearly $44 million in savings to patients and its payer members.

The 2025 savings were driven by CivicaScript's first product, abiraterone acetate tablets USP, 250 mg, and four additional specialty generics launched that year. The new report shows that while conversion to CivicaScript's newer products is still in early stages, the products are already driving significant per claim savings.

Meanwhile, the continued growth of CivicaScript abiraterone (now sold under the proprietary name Abirtega®) underscores the ongoing need for the company's unique business model.

"CivicaScript was created to bring affordability and transparency to the generic and biosimilar drug market," said CivicaScript President Brent J. Eberle. "This report demonstrates the substantial savings that can be achieved when manufacturers, payers and pharmacies work together to put patients first."

CivicaScript expects savings to continue to grow as additional products gain adoption and its new therapies enter the market. Earlier this year, the organization expanded into biosimilars with the launch of a low-cost private-label insulin glargine and exclusive distribution of ustekinumab-aauz,1 a biosimilar to Stelara®2. Civica insulin is available nationwide; in California, it is sold under the CalRx®3 brand.

Key 2025 savings data

Patients who used CivicaScript medicines in 2025 saved more than $400,000 in out-of-pocket pharmacy costs. Per claim savings varied by product and product strength; the highest average per claim savings for patients was $56 (for droxidopa capsules, 300 mg).

CivicaScript payer members, who bear a larger share of total medicine costs, saw $15.7 million in savings in 2025. On average, payers saved $856/claim with abiraterone – the company's most utilized product -- and $80/claim to $2,358/claim for its four newer products.

CivicaScript is a nonprofit pharmaceutical company created in 2020 to lower the prices of prohibitively expensive generic medicines. The company's business model is to manufacture low-cost generic medicines, then work with payers, PBMs and pharmacies across the country to pass along the cost savings to patients. The model focuses on transparency and collaboration throughout the value chain from manufacturing through dispensing — with every stakeholder along the way knowing the price of the medicine and driving savings through to the patient.

CivicaScript's MaxRP® policy is its maximum recommended price to the consumer. Information on every CivicaScript product package enables healthcare providers, caregivers, patients and others to compare prices and confirm they are being charged no more than the MaxRP.

"At a time when too many families are facing rising prescription drug costs, our partnership with CivicaScript is delivering on a simple, but powerful, promise to make essential generic medicines more affordable," said Sean Robbins, EVP and Chief Operating Officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. "By advancing a transparent model that puts patients first, we're helping reshape the marketplace to bring more competition, lower costs and improve access for the people who need these medicines most."

About the analysis

The report analyzed pharmacy claims data from January 1 through December 31, 2025, from each CivicaScript member. The report reflects the savings from CivicaScript products as of their first full quarter of availability.

1 Ustekinumab-aauz injection, 45 mg/0.5mL and 90 mg/mL

2 Stelara® is a registered trademark of Johnson & Johnson.

3 CalRx® is a registered trademark of the California Department of Health Care Access and Information.

SOURCE Civica Rx