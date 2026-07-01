New Report Finds Education Abroad Strengthens Leadership Skills

A new AIFS Foundation and IIE report examines how international education experiences shape career pathways, leadership identity, and workforce readiness across more than 20 industries.

STAMFORD, Conn., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International education experiences help develop leadership skills that shape long-term career growth across industries, according to Passport to Leadership: The Influence of Education Abroad on Career Pathways and Leadership Development Across Industries, a report by the AIFS Foundation and the Institute of International Education (IIE).

Presented at the NAFSA 2026 Annual Conference & Expo in Orlando, Florida, the report is the latest in the Global Education Research Reports series between the two organizations and draws on survey responses from 44 industry leaders and five follow-up interviews. The study explores how international education experiences shape leadership capacity across sectors, including science and technology, medicine, the arts, sports, business, law, military service, education, public service, and nonprofit.

Participants described education abroad as an early turning point that influenced how they approached leadership, decision-making, and cross-cultural collaboration throughout their careers.

"As technology reshapes the modern workplace, the skills that are hardest to automate—leadership, communication, cultural intelligence, and adaptability—are becoming increasingly important. This report demonstrates how global education experiences help cultivate those skills and prepare participants to lead across industries and sectors," said Melanie Fench, Executive Director of the AIFS Foundation.

Previous research has examined the relationship between education abroad and career outcomes. Passport to Leadership extends that conversation by exploring how leaders across sectors describe the long-term influence of international experiences on their leadership development, professional identity and career pathways.

Among the key findings:

Education abroad supports career growth. All 44 surveyed leaders reported personal or professional benefits from their international educational experiences, with 98 % citing impacts on their professional growth, career trajectories, and skill development.

All 44 surveyed leaders reported personal or professional benefits from their international educational experiences, with 98 citing impacts on their professional growth, career trajectories, and skill development. International experiences shape leadership identity. Respondents said their experiences abroad contributed to greater self-awareness, confidence, adaptability, and the ability to lead across cultural and organizational contexts.

Respondents said their experiences abroad contributed to greater self-awareness, confidence, adaptability, and the ability to lead across cultural and organizational contexts. Global exposure strengthens cross-cultural leadership. 96 % of leaders said going overseas widened their mindset and supported the development of cross-cultural communication skills.

96 of leaders said going overseas widened their mindset and supported the development of cross-cultural communication skills. International experiences strengthen strategic thinking. 78% of leaders reported that their international academic experience helped them develop a global, systems-level perspective that broadened their strategic thinking.

Brittany Hardy, monetized policy lead at Google, described how international experience has shaped her approach to leadership: "International experience is a fundamental necessity for success in the tech industry. […] In this industry, a leader who has navigated foreign environments is better equipped to anticipate how a global policy might land differently in various markets, ensuring that products remain safe and relevant for everyone. This mindset allows a professional to move from simply executing tasks to providing the strategic, inclusive leadership required to manage a worldwide user base."

For higher education institutions, employers, and students, the findings underscore the importance of designing, supporting, and clearly articulating education abroad experiences as pathways to career readiness and leadership development.

The full Passport to Leadership report is available to read on IIE's website and features additional findings and participant perspectives from professionals across more than 20 industries.

About the AIFS Foundation

The AIFS Foundation is an independent, not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt public charity established in 1967 with the assistance of the late Senator Robert Kennedy. The Foundation works to help young people from many nations and diverse cultures better understand one another. In partnership with corporations and foundations, the AIFS Foundation provides grants and scholarships to students participating in study abroad programs and offers grants to high schools and higher education institutions to encourage international education and travel.

About the Institute of International Education (IIE)

The Institute of International Education (IIE) is an independent, 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded in 1919. IIE helps people and organizations leverage the power of international education to thrive in today's interconnected world. Its work focuses on advancing scholarship, building economies, and promoting access to international exchange.

SOURCE AIFS Foundation